South African Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester Arrested in Tanzania

Thabo Bester, the “Facebook Rapist,” a South African rapist, was apprehended in Tanzania after pretending to die to avoid capture.

Who is Thabo Bester?

Thabo Bester is a South African convicted of raping multiple women between 2010 and 2012, using Facebook to attract them into meetings before attacking them. He was given a 5-year prison sentence in 2013, but in 2018, he got away from authorities.

In 2018, Bester escaped from custody by faking a medical emergency and convincing prison guards to take him to a hospital.

Once there, he run and was traveling across several African countries and changing his appearance to evade capture.

After his escape, Bester went on the run, reportedly traveling across several African countries and changing his appearance to evade capture.

Who is Dr. Nandipha Magudumana?

Dr. Nandipha Magudumana is a medical doctor and a specialist in the field of obstetrics and gynecology. She is the girlfriend of bester.

She is based in South Africa and works at a public hospital in East London. Dr. Magudumana became public attention after her boyfriend, Thabo Bester, was arrested for a series of rapes and murders in South Africa.

Bester, who had faked his death to evade capture, was eventually arrested in Tanzania with the help of Interpol.

Dr. Magudumana was in a relationship with Bester at the time of his arrest and was questioned by the police as part of their investigation into his crimes.

However, there is no indication that she was involved in Bester’s criminal activities. She had dumped her two kids to be with the bester.

Is Thabo Bester arrested?

Yes, Thabo Bester was arrested in Tanzania on Tuesday, April 11, after faking his own death to evade capture.

According to reports, Bester had gone to great lengths to change his appearance and avoid detection, but authorities in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam eventually apprehended him.

Authorities in South Africa have acknowledged the news of Bester’s arrest and are working to return him there so that he can be tried for his crimes there.

What charges Bester might be facing in Tanzania for trying to escape capture are currently unknown.

Read More: How did Mark Sheehan Die? The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan has passed away at the age of 46