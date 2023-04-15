Servio Ramirez senior of North Penn High School declared dead after many CPR attempts

Regarding death of Servio Remirez Police release information on a fatal motorcycle accident and ask for witnesses. Montgomery Township Police made Additional information on a deadly motorcycle accident on Bethlehem Pike on Wednesday night public. Police called to the spot of Bethlehem Pike and Garden Golf Boulevard to a complaint of a motorcycle-vehicle collision At 8:35 pm on April 12. Officers on the scene reported that a 2019 Toyota Tacoma being operated by a 70-year-old Williamsburg, Virginia, man and a 2019 Yamaha motorbike being operated by North Wales resident Ramirez, 18, were involved in an accident.

Servio Remirez, a senior at North Penn High School who was due to graduate in June, was declared dead at the scene after many attempts at CPR

According to the police, a preliminary investigation showed that the pickup vehicle tried to move through the left-turn path onto Garden Gulf Boulevard while the motorcyclist was moving north on Bethlehem Pike. Police could not disclose any additional information on the cause of the collision, but at least two eyewitnesses reported seeing the motorcycle moving in the same way at a high speed just before the collision. When contacted for remarks, a police representative referred to their official announcement and declined to make any additional comments.

North Penn High School Principal Kyle Hassler on Servio Ramirez ‘s death

Servio Ramirez’s death became widely known early on Thursday, which prompted North Penn High School Principal Kyle Hassler to send an email to parents in the neighborhood noting the unfortunate event.

The loss of a kid is the worst tragedy I can imagine, both as a principal and a parent, and I know you share my sincere sympathy with the family, Hassler added. As they prepared to witness their son graduate, Servio’s family should have been in a happy mood at this time. Keep the Ramirez family in your prayers as they cope with their son’s death.

The Bethlehem Pike shut down for several hours as a result of the collision. The Horsham Township Fire Department, North Penn Fire Company, Lower Gwynedd Police Department, Ambler EMS, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office all assisted the police at the scene.

A motorcyclist Servo Ramirez has died in a collision at Montgomery Mall.

In Montgomery County, a motorcyclist died in an accident. According to emergency dispatchers, the motorbike and pickup truck crashed around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309 near Garden Golf Boulevard, near the Montgomery Mall. The biker Servio Ramirez has injured and a coroner called the location and reported dispatchers.

Temple University scientist Servo Ramirez is creating a blood test to help doctors diagnose traumatic brain injuries.

Temple University researchers got funding to pursue the development of blood tests that could aid clinicians in the diagnosis and helps in the evaluation of traumatic brain injuries such as concussions. Temple University has awarded funding to progress the creation of a blood test to its Researchers. Blood tests might help medical professionals in the diagnosis and assessment of traumatic brain damage, including concussions. Servio Ramirez led the team behind the blood test’s invention, he is an associate professor and pathologist. Along with a laboratory scientist at Temple’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

Servo Ramirez receives a research grant from the Science Center.

The Science Center’s QED initiative supports academic technologies with commercial potential. It gave a combined $700,000 to the study team on Tuesday. Each organization got the precise sum and that was a secret. Damaged blood arteries release extracellular vesicles during an injury to the brain, according to Ramirez. More extracellular vesicles may lead to a more severe brain injury, according to researchers.

The blood test, which Ramirez and colleague Dr. Yuri Persidsky invented, could aid medical professionals in determining the extent of brain trauma. Additionally in patients who have milder injuries imaging occasionally misses, and it might aid medical professionals in predicting the results of brain traumas.

Read Also: Craig Breen, an Irish driver, has died in a crash in Croatia while testing