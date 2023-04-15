Police report one fatality and three injuries in an off-campus shooting near Northwestern University

Nearby the Northwestern University at Clark Street Beach, three persons were shot in gunfire.18-year-old Jacquis Irby died in this tragic incident identified by the medical examiner’s office.

From just a few meters from the Evanston campus, at 1800 block of Sheridan Road at Clark Street beach incident had happened, as said by the Evanston police. A total of three people were shot in this incident and all three were students of Northwestern University.

An official from the police department Ryan Glew said

Jacquis Irby, the 18 years old teen, was killed while one other 15-year-old boy was still in critical condition, and another boy, also 15 injured with minor wounds, as said by Ryan Glew, an official from the police department.

The suspect ran towards the north side of the campus after the gunshots, police said. There is no link between the university and the shooter, as told by the Evanston police.

Also, no evidence was found about any active shooter in this tragic event.

Still, no one has been arrested, and police are still trying to find the four people who went to the north side of Sheridan Road on shooting day.

A statement was released by Northwestern University addressing this tragic shooting incident and also represented their view about this event. The statements read as:

“We have received messages from community members expressing frustration with the length of time it took for the University to inform the community of the shooting and to shelter in place. The first message went out roughly 30 minutes after shots were fired. We agree we should shorten that window.”

Rising shooting incidents in the US :

In recent years, the United States has experienced a surge in shooting incidents, with tragic consequences for victims and their families. From mass shootings at schools and workplaces to everyday violence on city streets, gun violence has become an all too common occurrence.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there were 612 mass shootings in the United States in 2021, resulting in over 500 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries. These numbers represent a significant increase from previous years and are a cause for concern for communities nationwide.

The reasons for this rise in shootings are complex and multifaceted. Some point to the proliferation of firearms, with an estimated 400 million guns in circulation in the United States.

Others highlight the link between poverty, social inequality, and violence, with many shootings occurring in low-income neighborhoods where access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities is limited.

