Lisa Cowan Died in What Manner? Discover Know About Her Death

Lisa Cowan, a well-known journalist, died tragically after being engaged in a motorcycle accident. Her untimely death has devastated the whole community, which is mourning the loss of the gifted Lisa Cowan.

Lisa Cowan, Who Was She?

Lisa was born in Seattle, Washington, on August 12, 1980. Washington State University awarded her a journalism bachelor’s degree. She was a gifted writer who worked as a journalist for various periodicals, including The Seattle Times and The New York Times.

Lisa enjoyed sidesaddle riding and was a long-time member of the ALA. She was noted for her elegance, refinement, and grace on and off the horse. Lisa was a woman in every way, and her presence in the sidesaddle community will be much missed.

Lisa’s husband, John, and their two children, Elizabeth and James, survive her. She was a dedicated wife and mother who adored her family. Many also loved Lisa as a daughter, sister, and friend.

In place of flowers, Lisa’s family has asked that contributions be donated to Washington State University to create a journalism scholarship in her honour. In honour of Lisa’s memory, the objective is to raise $25,000 or more. Lisa formerly served as an associate metro editor at The Seattle Times from February 2012 until September 2015. Lisa joined The New York Times in October 2015 after leaving The Seattle Times, where she has worked for the last seven years, in addition to her professional activity in journalism.

Lisa Cowan Died in What Manner?

Lisa Cowan, according to accounts, was severely hurt in a horrific riding accident. After the accident, she got taken to the hospital, but she passed away on April 13, 2023, on a Thursday morning. At the moment of her death, she was with her husband, Chris, who was holding her hand.

State University established a journalism scholarship in Lisa Cowan’s name, and everyone is invited to donate. There has been no formal confirmation of Lisa Cowan’s funeral preparations by any of her family members or acquaintances. However, all of this information will likely be disclosed.

Read Also – Scotty Raymond, a Pocono Mountain East HS student, Died in a Motorbike Accident