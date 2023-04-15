Mike Rowe is a notable American television host as well as a narrator.

Mike Rowe is well-recognized for his work on the ‘Discovery Channe’ series “Dirty Jobs” and the series Somebody’s Gotta Do It on CNN.

Mike Rowe served as the host of the “Returning the Favor” series for Facebook, in which Mike saw people doing nice things and doing nice things in return.

Mike Rowe served as host of the podcast “The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe”.

In 2000, Mike Rowe made his host and narrator debut with “The Most” television show on History Channel.

As a narrator, Mike Rowe worked on many shows such as American Chopper, American Hot Rod, Deadliest Catch, Ghost Hunters International, Ghost Hunters, The Ultimate Fighter, How the Universe Works, Airplane Repo, and more.

As a host, Mike Rowe appeared in many tv shows, including Six Degrees with Mike Rowe, Somebody’s Gotta Do It, C.R.A.P., Bering Sea Gold, After the Catch, Worst Case Scenarios, and more.

Who is Mike Rowe Wife?

Mike Rowe’s fans want to know about his marriage and love life. Mike Rowe’s fans are asking many questions about Mike Rowe on the internet- Is Mike Rowe Married? Who is Mike Rowe Wife? Is Mike Rowe still married?

So let us tell you that Mike Rowe’s marital status is unmarried. Mike Rowe is not married yet that he does not have any wife. Mike Rowe was previously in a long-term romantic relationship but Mike Rowe did not marry his partner.

How old is Mike Rowe?

Mike Rowe’s real name is Michael Gregory Rowe. Mike Rowe’s age is 61 years. Mike Rowe’s birth date is 18 March and his birth year is 1962.

Mike Rowe was born to Peggy Rowe and John Rowe in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Mike Rowe’s height is 1.83 m.

Mike Rowe did his studies at Overlea High School and Essex Community College. Mike Rowe graduated from Towson University in 1985, where he received a degree in communication studies.

How much is Mike Rowe’s Net Worth?

Mike Rowe’s net worth is Around $30 Million. Mike Rowe earned his income as a television host and narrator. Mike Rowe hosted many television shows and wrote many stories as narrator.

