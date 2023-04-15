How To Watch, The Lineup, And Other Information For Coachella 2023

Here are some tips on how to make the most of the weekend, from the Coachella 2023 schedule to this year’s most anticipated acts.Coachella 2023 will begin soon and span two weekends, from April 14 to 16 and from April 21 to 23.

How To Watch The 2023 Coachella?

With its exclusive two-weekend broadcast, YouTube has long provided music lovers with the chance to watch Coachella. With six feeds active over the two weekends, YouTube will livestream Coachella 2023 from more stages than ever before. The Coachella festival will be repeated if you are unable to watch live from the conclusion of the evening performance until the start of the live concert at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET the following day.

Coachella Llineup For 2023

Coachella 2023's opening act will be Bad Bunny at 11:25 p.m. on Friday. MUNA, Idris Elba, Gorillaz, Doechii, Burna Boy, Becky G, Blondie, Kaytranada, Pusha T, Blondie, SG Lewis, Yungblud, Ashnikko, Wet Leg, and Angèle are among the other performers that will take the stage during the day on Friday. The members of Blink 182 will also be performing together on the same day at 6:45 p.m. at the Sahara stage for the first time since 2015. Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, and Mark Hoppus will be among them.

BLACKPINK, which consists of Rose, Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie, will perform at Coachella 2023 at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. BLACKPINK, the first all-female Korean band to be on the bill, also gave a performance at the festival in 2019. The Kid LAROI, Rosalia, The Linda Lindas, Charli XCX, Ethel Cain, 070 Shake, Shenseea, Mura Masa, boygenius, and Flo Milli are among the other performers scheduled for Saturday. On Sunday, Ocean will headline and finish the festival. Fousheé and Noname, Björk, Kali Uchis, Willow, A Boogie, Rae Sremmurd, Dominic Fike, Christine and the Queens, Latto, and GloRilla are some of the other performers at the festival.

