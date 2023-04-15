Due To The Ash Cloud From The Russian Volcanic Explosion, Alaskan Flights Were Cancelled

Alaska Airlines announced on Thursday that this week’s volcanic activity in Russia had affected airline operations. A massive ash cloud from the Shiveluch volcano forced the cancellation of certain flights out of an abundance of caution.

Flights For Cancelled

A representative for the airline told CBS News that as of 7 a.m. in Alaska, 23 flights had been cancelled and that additional delays were anticipated. Flights to, from, and within the state were interrupted, the spokesman said. “We continue to monitor the ash cloud, and depending on its location, movement, and timing, we might need to cancel additional flights,” the spokesperson added.

The Bering Sea, which separates Russia from Alaska, is where the volcano is situated. Kamchatka Krai is the northernmost peninsula of Russia. The Bering Straight is roughly 55 miles long and is the smallest point between the two lands that is also a travel route.

Volcano Eruption Caused Much Havoc

According to sources, the volcano erupted on Tuesday, spewing ash and prompting aviation alerts.Approximately 41,700 square miles were blanketed by the ash cloud, and it was forecast to move west, according to Danila Chebrov, director of the Geophysical Survey’s Kamchatka branch, as reported by sources.

Additionally, lava spilled from the volcano, melting the snow and causing a mudslide danger. In addition, the eruption triggered an offshore 5.8-magnitude earthquake. 3.5 inches of ash fell on some of the villages below the volcano, the most in almost 60 years, according to Reuters. According to the experts, the volcano had been “preparing” to erupt for a year.

In 2012, it also erupted, sending a thick column of smoke eastward towards Alaska. Images from NASA’s Aqua satellite revealed that winds forced it back as it extended over the Bering Sea. According to NASA, the ash cloud travelled 140 miles from the volcano and rose 9,800 feet above sea level.

Read Also: How To Watch, The Lineup, And Other Information For Coachella 2023