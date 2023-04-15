Carmen J. Ironhawk: Who is She? Soldier Accused of Killing Hector A. Cervantes

Sgt. Carmen J. Ironhawk, a second Army sergeant stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas, is charged with murdering him by gunfire. Let us look more closely at Carmen J. Ironhawk.

Carmen J. Ironhawk: Who is she?

Army A US Army soldier in Texas murdered Sgt—Hector A. Cervantes in 2019. The soldier is charged with murder. Sgt. Hector A. Cervantes’ killing is subject to first-degree murder allegations against Carmen J. Ironhawk. Hector A. Cervantes’ spouse was Carmen.

In Company C of the 1st Battalion, 77th Armour, Cervantes served as an infantryman, and Ironhawk was an authority in signal support systems. Management rejected the conclusion that Carmen’s husband committed suicide after being discovered on Christmas Day 2019, suffering a shot to the head. As a consequence, Carmen was sent to prison.

Investigators retracted an earlier conclusion that the wife’s spouse committed suicide on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, leading to the accusation.

Authorities said that on December 22, 2019, Ironhawk killed Cervantes. A soldier from Fort Bliss was arraigned this week on a murder charge associated with a homicide that occurred at the Texas installation three years ago, according to court records.

According to the Army Times, one of Cervantes’ kids got the name of Ironhawk’s elder brother, who passed away in 2014.

Wife Accused of Murdering Husband:

According to Sgt, a second Army sergeant was allegedly shot and killed on December 22, 2019, at or near Fort Bliss. Carmen J. Ironhawk. Fort Bliss ordered the removal of the victim’s name from the newspaper. Ironhawk pleaded not guilty during his Monday hearing before Col. Robert Shuck, a military judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit.

The Army’s Criminal Inquiry Division reexamined the facts and opened a murder inquiry into the killing. Carmen is expected to appear in court on November 6 for a court-martial with a jury panel, but according to court records, she remains arrested.

The Investigation by the Police:

According to a 2018 article in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe’s century-old newspaper, the West River Eagle, Carmen J. Ironhawk, a member of the South Dakota-based Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, was once assigned at Joint Base Lewis McChord and is a signal support systems expert.

In a statement sent to the news outlet along with the charge sheet, Lt. Col. Kimbia Rey, a representative of the 1st Armoured Division, indicated that SGT Ironhawk is deemed innocent until and until proven guilty.

According to CID spokesman Jeff Castro, the investigation is still “ongoing.” Castro said that it would not be proper for us to offer any more information due to the ongoing legal procedures. According to the Department of the Army Criminal Inquiry Division, the investigation is underway.

