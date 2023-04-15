Ben Dudley death? The hockey coach of Bristol University has lost his brave battle with cancer

Hockey coach and former hockey player of England’s under-18 team, Ben Dudley, died recently. Dudley served Bristol University as the coach. In this article, we’ll learn more about Ben Dudley and his cause of death; keep reading.

Ben Dudley: What happened to him

Bristol University’s hockey coach Ben Dudley passed away recently. Ian Cordwell, University of Bath Hockey Development Manager, Posted this news on his Twitter handle :

“Shocked to hear that Ben Dudley has died after his brave fight against cancer. A good friend, a great coach .. you will be missed. RIP, Ben and my thoughts are with you and your family x”

Ben Dudley: Reason behind the death

Ben Dudly was known for their humble and kind personality among his loved ones. Now after his death, many people want to know more about his cause of death.

Last year, Ben Dudley was diagnosed with cancer. Interestingly, his cancer was diagnosed on 12 July, and just the next day, on 13 July, his first son Ruben was born in another room in the same hospital.

Ben Dudley: know more about him

Ben Dudley was a former hockey player in England’s Under-18 team. He had an illustrious career as a player and was known for his exceptional skills and talent on the field. Dudley’s journey in hockey began at a very young age, and he showed immense potential right from the start.

As he grew older, Dudley’s skills continued to improve, and he soon caught the attention of the national selectors. In 2008, he was selected to represent England’s Under-18 team, a significant achievement for the young player.

Dudley proved a valuable asset to the team, and his performance on the field was exceptional. He displayed great passion and determination, inspiring his teammates and earning the respect of his opponents.

Ben Dudley: career timeline and personal life

Over the years, Dudley continued to represent England at various levels, and his contribution to the game was immense. He was a true team player and always put the team’s interests ahead of his personal goals.

Dudley’s talent and hard work eventually paid off, and he became one of the most successful hockey players of his time. He won numerous accolades and awards throughout his career and was recognized as one of the best players in the sport.

Despite retiring from the game, Dudley’s legacy continues to live on, and he is still remembered as one of the most talented hockey players in the history of England’s Under-18 team. His achievements on the field continue to inspire young players, and his passion for the game will always be remembered.

