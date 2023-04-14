Why Brian Castellon Arrested? In Bakersfield, A Suspect Shot and Murdered Two Individuals.

Deputies from Kern County claim that on Wednesday night in south Bakersfield, a man named Brian Castellon, 29, shot and killed two people. The alleged offender is charged with shooting an unrelated victim while robbing him of his car, leaving him with minor wounds. Of two murders, Castellon is accused. Learn more about the suspect, Brian Castellon, and how he was apprehended in this post.

Why Brian Castellon Arrested?

According to officials with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Wednesday slayings of two victims in south Bakersfield have reportedly led to the detention of a suspect. At approximately 5:10 p.m., deputies were requested to the 1200 block of South Union Avenue to conduct a homicide investigation. m. this Wednesday. According to a press release, deputies discovered two men with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the authorities, the two victims were then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they allegedly later succumbed to their injuries.

Deputies started receiving calls about an unidentified incident in the 200 block of Adams Street as soon as they arrived at the crime scene, according to the Kansas City Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release, when they got there, they saw a man attempting to escape on foot while carrying a gun. After being apprehended by deputies, the suspect later realized that one of the victims had been shot during an armed carjacking, suffering only minor injuries. Deputies reportedly identified the man as Brian Castellon, arrested him, and then transported him to a nearby hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injuries. Castellon was identified as a suspect by investigators in the earlier shooting deaths of the two victims on South Union Avenue. He will be detained in the county jail after being arrested for several felonies, including two counts of murder, the authorities say. If you know anything about this case, call the KCSO at 661-861-3110.

