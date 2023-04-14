Kerry Bodney, the mother of a young boy who was murdered, has died in a car crash in Balga. The incident occurred on Wednesday, leaving the community in shock and grief.

How did the accident occur?

Ms. Bodney was driving her car when it collided with another vehicle. Emergency services arrived promptly, but the 31-year-old mother could not be saved. The other vehicle’s driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tributes have been flowing in for Ms. Bodney, known to many as a kind and caring person. The news of her death shocked and saddened her family and friends.

Many have taken to social media to offer condolences and share memories of the mother and her son, who tragically lost their lives three years ago.

The community has also rallied to support Ms. Bodney’s family in their need. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral costs and support the family during this difficult time.

Who was Ms. Bodney?

Kerry Bodney was a 31-year-old mother who tragically lost her young son to murder in 2012. She has been actively working to raise awareness about domestic violence and child abuse in the years since her son’s death.

On Wednesday, Kerry Bodney died in a car crash in Balga, one of Perth’s northern suburbs.

What happened to the toddler of Ms. Bodney?

The partner of Ms. Bodney murdered the toddler. The partner was later convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison. Her toddler was killed during the year, and her partner was sentenced to 15 years.

Ms. Bodney had been working to raise awareness about domestic violence and child abuse in the years since her son’s death. Her partner might not get out of jail after 15 years of imprisonment.

The death of Kerry Bodney is a tragic reminder of the loss her family has already suffered. In 2012, her 2-year-old son was murdered by her partner, who was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Ms. Bodney had been working tirelessly to raise awareness about domestic violence and child abuse since her son’s death.

Read More: Dario Acquaroli Cause of Death? Famous Italian mountain bike champion Dario Acquaroli passed away at 48