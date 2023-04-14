Who is the woman Jake Gyllenhaal has dated? How old is Jake Gyllenhaal’s current GF?

Jake Gyllenhaal is a popular American actor.

Jake Gyllenhaal is well-recognized as the son of screenwriter Naomi Foner and director Stephen Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal is famous for her role as Homer Hickam in “October Sky” (1999) and Donnie Darko (2001).

In 1991, Jake Gyllenhaal made his acting debut with the “City Slickers” film.

Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen in the “Road House” and “The Covenant” upcoming films and “Presumed Innocent” Upcoming miniseries.

In 1994, Jake Gyllenhaal made his television debut with the “Homicide: Life on the Street” series.

Jake Gyllenhaal also appeared in some television series like Saturday Night Live, Man vs. Wild, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, and Inside Amy Schumer.

Jake Gyllenhaal acted in many many theatres plays such as Sunday in the Park with George, This Is Our Youth, Constellations, If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet, Little Shop of Horrors, and more.

How old is Jake Gyllenhaal?

Jake Gyllenhaal’s real name is Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal. Jake Gyllenhaal’s age is 42 years. Jake Gyllenhaal’s birth date is 19 December and his birth year is 1980.

Jake Gyllenhaal was born to Stephen Gyllenhaal and Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal in Los Angeles, California, United States. Jake Gyllenhaal has a sibling whose name is Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s height is 1.82 m. Jake Gyllenhaal did his studies at the Harvard-Westlake School and Columbia University. Jake Gyllenhaal’s nationality is American.

Who is Jake Gyllenhaal Girlfriend Now?

Jake Gyllenhaal is in a relationship. Jake Gyllenhaal girlfriend is Jeanne Cadieu.

Jake Gyllenhaal began a relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu in late 2018. As of 2023, Jake and Jeanne are still together.

How long did Jake and Taylor date?

Jake Gyllenhaal began dating singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in October 2010. Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift split in January 2011, after three months of dating.

Jake Gyllenhaal Dating History

Jake Gyllenhaal dated Jenny Lewis in 2001. He dated Kirsten Dunst from 2002 to 2004, Natalie Portman in 2006, Reese Witherspoon from 2007 to 2009, Taylor Swift in 2010, Anna Kendrick, Minka Kelly, Jessica Lowndes in 2012, and Alyssa Miller in 2012.

Read Also:- Who is Taylor Swift Boyfriend 2023? Are Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift still together?