Who is Sophie Winkleman Husband? Know All About Her Husband

Sophie Winkleman is a popular British Actress.

Sophie Winkleman is known for her work and role as Zoey in the “Two and a Half Men” series (2011-2015) and as Big Suze in the “Peep Show” series (2005-2010).

In 2022, Sophie Winkleman appeared in the “This is Going to Hurt” series as the role on Kathleen.

Who is Sophie Winkleman Husband?

Sophie Winkleman is a married woman. Sophie Winkleman husband is Lord Frederick Windsor.

Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor married on 12 September 2009 at Hampton Court Palace.

Sophie Winkleman became known as Lady Fredericka Windsor after marriage, but Sophie used her own name in her professional career.

Sophie Winkleman gave birth to a daughter, Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina Windsor, on 15 August 2013. Maud was born at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

On 16 January 2016, Sophie Winkleman gave birth to her second child, daughter Isabella Alexandra May, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Who is Lord Frederick Windsor?

Lord Frederick Windsor is 44 years old and best known as the husband of British actress Sophie Winkleman.

Lord Frederick Windsor was born on 6 April 1979 in the British Royal Family. The full name of Lord Frederick Windsor is Lord Frederick Michael George David Louis Windsor.

Lord Frederick Windsor is known as the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Lord Frederick Windsor is a British financial analyst by profession.

What is Sophie Winkleman height?

Sophie Winkleman’s full name is Sophie Lara Winkleman. Sophie Winkleman’s age is 42 years. Sophie Winkleman’s height is 1.77 m. Sophie Winkleman’s date of birth is 5 August 1980.

Sophie Winkleman was born to Barry Winkleman and Cindy Black in Primrose Hill, London, United Kingdom. Sophie Winkleman has a sibling whose name is Claudia Winkleman.

Sophie Winkleman did her studies at the City of London School for Girls, and Trinity Hall, Cambridge. Sophie Winkleman’s nationality is British.

Sophie Winkleman Movies and TV Shows

In 2001, Sophie Winkleman made her acting debut witht he “Me Without You” series.

Sophie Winkleman acted in many many movies and tv shows such as White Teeth, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Dalziel and Pascoe, Harry and Paul, Red Dwarf: Back to Earth, Death in Paradise, Endeavour, Strike: Lethal White, and more.

