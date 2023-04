Who is Jennifer Esposito’s husband Now? How long has Bradley Cooper been married to Jennifer Esposito?

Jennifer Esposito is an American professional actress.

Jennifer Esposito is well-known for her role as Ria in the “Crash” film and as Brenda in the “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” television series.

Jennifer Esposito will be seen in the “Somewhere in Queens” upcoming film.

Jennifer Esposito appeared in the “Liza on Demand” and “The Broadroom” web series.

In 1995, Jennifer Esposito made her television series with “The City” series.

In 1997, Jennifer Esposito made her film debut with the “A Brother’s Kiss” film.

Where was Jennifer Esposito born?

Jennifer Esposito was born to Robert Esposito and Phyllis Esposito in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Jennifer Esposito’s age is 50 years. Jennifer Esposito’s date of birth is 11 April 1973.

Jennifer Esposito’s height 5 feet 7 inches. Jennifer Esposito has a sibling whose name is Suzanne Ruffo. Jennifer Esposito is of Italian descent. Jennifer Esposito attended Moore Catholic High School.

Who is Jennifer Esposito husband Now?

Jennifer Esposito’s marital status is married. Currently, Jennifer Esposito husband is Jesper Vesterstrøm.

Jennifer Esposito and Jesper Westerstrom married on 13 September 2020. This is Jennifer Esposito’s third marriage to Jesper.

Before this, Jennifer Esposito has been married twice. Jennifer Esposito and Jesper Westerstrom have been married for two years and are currently together.

Jennifer Esposito ex-husband

Jennifer Esposito married three times. Jennifer Esposito’s first two marriages did not last long. Jennifer Esposito is currently with her third husband.

Jennifer Esposito first married actor Bradley Cooper on 30 December 2006.

After five months of marriage, the couple filed for divorce in May 2007 and the couple’s divorce was finalized in November 2007.

Subsequently, Jennifer Esposito found success with Australian tennis player Mark Philipposis in 2009 but the couple called off their engagement a year later in August 2010 and separated.

Jennifer Esposito announced her engagement to British model Louise Dowler in May 2014. A few months later, on November 16, 2014, Jennifer Esposito and Louis Dowler married in New York City.

Jennifer Esposito filed for divorce from Louis Dowler in March 2016.

Jennifer Esposito dating History

Jennifer Esposito had many relationships before marriage and after marriage.

Jennifer Esposito has been in a relationship with Nick Chinlund (1997), Cameron Mathison (1999), Gisele Bündchen (2004), Jonny Lee Miller, Dean Winters, Benjamin Bratt (2001), and Tony Daly (2004 – 2005).

Jennifer Esposito was in an engaged relationship with Mark Philipposis from 2009 to 2012.

Read Also:- Judith Miller: Expert Of Antiques Roadshow Passed Away At The Age Of 71