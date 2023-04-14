Who is Hannah Jeter Husband- Derek Jeter? How did Hannah Jeter meet Derek?

Hannah Jeter is a notable American model as well as a television host.

Hannah Jeter is well-recognized for her work and role in the “Project Runway: Junior” television show as a host.

Hannah Jeter is also famous for her appearance in the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue”, including “the cover of the 2015 edition”.

Hannah Jeter has appeared professionally in campaigns for Ralph Lauren and Blue Label and walked in the 2006 spring/summer runway shows.

Hannah Jeter appeared on two separate covers for FHM South Africa in April 2013, FHM France in September 2012, Elle of Mexico in August 2009 and Italian magazine D in 2006.

Hannah Jeter modelled for American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria’s Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s.

In 2015, Hannah Jeter acted in the “Vacation” film. In 2009, Hannah Jeter made her television debut with the”Rush” series.

Hannah Jeter also appeared in the Hollywood Game Night, The Rachael Ray Show, Project Runway, The Captain, Extra, and more.

How old is Hannah Jeter?

Hannah Jeter’s birth name is Hannah Davis. Hannah Jeter’s age is 32 years. Hannah Jeter’s date of birth is 5 May 1990. Hannah Jeter was born to Conn Jay Davis, Sr. and Deborah Davis in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hannah Jeter’s height is approx 5 feet 8 inches. Hannah Jeter’s hair colour is light brown, and her Eyes colour is Green. Hannah Jeter has two siblings- Rachel Davis, and Conn Davis Jr. Hannah Jeter’s nationality is American.

Who is Hannah Jeter Husband- Derek Jeter?

Hannah Jeter is a married woman. Hannah Jeter husband is Derek Jeter. He is a former New York Yankees shortstop.

In early November 2015, Derek Jeter confirmed that he and Hannah Jeter were engaged. Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter got married on July 9, 2016, in Napa Valley.

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter have three daughters—the first was born in August 2017, the second in 2019, and the third in December 2021. Their children’s names are Story Grey Jeter, River Rose Jeter, and Bella Raine Jeter.

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter are still married.

