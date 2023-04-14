Who is Drake Bell’s wife? Is Drake Bell still married?

Drake Bell is a notable American actor as well as a musician.

Drake Bell is well-known for his voices role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the “Ultimate Spider-Man” series.

Police say Drake Bell went missing on April 13, 2023 and is now in “danger”. Drake Bell was last seen on April 12, 2023 at approximately 9 PM EDT, the night before he went missing. But later there was news of Drake Bell being safe.

Is Drake Bell his real name?

Drake Bell’s real name is Jared Drake Bell. Drake Bell’s age is 36 years. Drake Bell’s birth date is 27 June and her birth year is 1986. Drake Bell was born to Robin Dodson and Joe Bell in Newport Beach, California, United States.

Drake Bell has four siblings- Kellie Bell, Travis Bell, Joey Bell, and Robert Bell. Drake Bell’s height is 1.74 m. Drake Bell did his studies at Orange County School of the Arts.

Who is Drake Bell wife?

Drake Bell’s marital status is divorced. Drake Bell wife is Janet Von Schmeling.

In 2018, Drake Bell married Janet von Schmeling after dating for five years, but in July 2021, Drake announced that he was married.

Drake Bell’s wife, Janet von Schmeling, has given birth to their first child, Jeremy Drake Bell.

Drake Bell also had a girlfriend in the 2000s before his marriage. Drake Bell’s girlfriend’s name is Melissa Lyngfelt. The couple parted ways after being in a relationship for three years.

What movies has Drake Bell been in?

In 1994, Drake Bell made his acting debut with the “Home Improvement” television series.

In 1995, Drake Bell made his film debut with the “Drifting School” film.

Drake Bell is famous for his work and role in the “Drake & Josh”, “The Amanda Show”, “All That”, and more.

Drake Bell also appeared in some web series as Lego Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload, BlackBoxTV Presents, I <3 Vampires, Dan is Dead, and Kidnapping Drake Bell.

Drake Bell acted in many movies such as The Neon Bible, Dragonworld: The Legend Continues, Superhero Movie, The Nutty Professor, Keenan Cahill’s Story, The Frog Kingdom, Bad Kids of Crestview Academy, The Big Trip, and more.

Drake Bell appeared in many television series, including Minor Adjustments, The Pretender, Caroline in the City, Double Dare 2000, The Nightmare Room, Drake & Josh Go Hollywood, A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!, Double Dare, and more.

