Who has Brie Larson dated? Is Brie Larson single?

Brie Larson is a popular American actress.

Brie Larson won many awards for her role and performances such as a Primetime Emmy Award, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Brie Larson will be seen in the The Marvels, Fast X, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty upcoming films and Scott Pilgrim: the Anime, Lessons in Chemistry upcoming television series.

In 1998, Brie Larson made her acting debut with “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” television series.

In 2001, Brie Larson made her film debut with the “Madison” film.

Brie Larson is famous for Raising Dad, United States of Tara, Community, Right on Track, and To Have & to Hold series.

Brie Larson also appeared in some music videos like “Family Feud”, “Just One of the Guys”, “Junk Food”, “No Cities to Love”, and “Never Enough”.

How old is Brie Larson?

Brie Larson’s real name is Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers. Brie Larson’s birth date is 1 October and her birth year is 1989. Brie Larson’s age is 33 years.

Brie Larson was born to Sylvain Desaulniers and Heather Desaulniers in Sacramento, California, United States.

Brie Larson’s height is approx 5 feet 7 inches. Brie Larson has a sister whose name is Milaine Desaulniers. Brie Larson did her studies at the American Conservatory Theater.

Who is Brie Larson Husband?

Brie Larson’s marital status is engaged. Brie Larson husband was Alex Greenwald. Brie Larson is a lead singer of the band Phantom Planet.

Brie Larson started dating Alex Greenwald in 2013. The couple got engaged in 2016 after dating for three years. But after three years of engagement, in 2019, Brie and Alex called off their engagement and separated.

Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald lived together in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Is Brie Larson single?

Brie Larson has had a few relationships that have ended in break-ups.

But Brie Larson is in a relationship with actor-filmmaker Elijah Allen-Blitz in 2019 after splitting from her ex-fiancé.

In 2023, Brie Larson said that she is single. Brie Larson has hinted that she and Elijah Allen-Blitz have broken up.

