Michelle Heath: What Happened to Her ? Everything You Need to Know

Michelle Heath underwent a routine plastic surgery procedure in Mexico in May 2021, which ended up taking a catastrophic turn. The incident left her severely injured, resulting in a coma and multiple organ failures. Michelle’s husband, David Heath, and her family are still searching for answers about what exactly went wrong during the surgery.

What Happened to Michelle Heath?

Michelle Heath and her husband David had traveled to Guadalajara, Mexico, to have cosmetic surgery done. Michelle had decided to have a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast augmentation, and David had planned to have liposuction done. The couple had researched the doctor and the clinic extensively before making the trip. They had even received recommendations from their friends who had previously undergone surgeries at the same clinic.

However, during the surgery, things went wrong. David recalls that the surgeon had difficulty intubating Michelle, and her oxygen levels started dropping. The surgeon then decided to stop the surgery and wake Michelle up. After regaining consciousness, Michelle became unable to breathe on her own, and the medical team placed her on a ventilator. They then informed her family that Michelle had experienced multiple organ failures, including liver and kidney failure, and had fallen into a coma.

Surgery Gone Wrong For Michelle Heath

The hospital in Mexico transferred Michelle Heath, where her husband and family stayed by her side for three weeks. During this time, they did not receive any clear answers about what had gone wrong during the surgery, according to David. The medical team only informed them that Michelle had experienced multiple organ failures due to an allergic reaction to the anesthesia. Eventually, Michelle was stable enough and she flew back to the United States. However, the doctors in Arizona discovered that Michelle had not had an allergic reaction to the anesthesia, but rather had suffered a lack of oxygen to her brain during the surgery. This resulted in multiple organ failures and coma. Michelle had also developed a blood clot in her leg.

Reasons Not Yet Clear

Michelle Heath and David’s family are still searching for answers about what exactly went wrong during the surgery. They are also trying to raise awareness about the risks of going to other countries for cosmetic surgery. David believes that the surgeon in Mexico was not properly trained or equipped to handle such a complex procedure. Michelle’s case is not an isolated incident. Every year, thousands of people travel abroad to have cosmetic surgery done, lured by the promise of cheaper prices and exotic locations. However, these surgeries often come with hidden risks, including complications during surgery, infections, and inadequate aftercare. The lack of regulation in many countries can also make it difficult to hold surgeons accountable for any mistakes or malpractice.

Be Cautious!

In the case of Michelle Heath, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the mounting medical expenses. David is also urging others to think twice before going abroad for cosmetic surgery and to do their research thoroughly before choosing a surgeon and clinic.

In conclusion, Michelle Heath’s story is a cautionary tale about the risks of medical tourism; particularly in the field of cosmetic surgery. While there are many reputable and skilled surgeons in other countries, the lack of regulation and oversight can make it difficult to ensure the safety of the patients. It is essential to do thorough research and consult with medical professionals before making any decisions about cosmetic surgery.

