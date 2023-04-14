In a 10-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants, Max Muncy hits two more home runs

Against the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodger’s star player Max hits the three-run homer. Max Muncy also make a solo shot to complete the three-game set against San Francisco Giants.

The game, a total of four homers and 11 RBI’s did by the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the game for a 10 – 5 victory Wednesday night. Clayton Kershaw started the game with 2-1 and earned two runs. He also makes five hits in the last six innings. In the series, he struck out four and walked two.

Max Muncy: who was he

Max Muncy is a professional baseball player who plays first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball (MLB). Born on August 25, 1990, in Midland, Texas, Muncy began his professional career in 2012 after being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the fifth round of the MLB draft.

Muncy made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Athletics and played with the team until 2016. He then played for the Triple-A team of the Texas Rangers in 2017 before signing with the Dodgers in 2018.

Since joining the Dodgers, Muncy has become a key player for the team. He is known for his power-hitting ability and has hit over 30 home runs in his first three full seasons with the Dodgers.

In addition, he is recognized for his patient approach at the plate, leading the league in walks in 2018 and finishing in the top five in 2019 and 2020.

The Los Angeles Dodgers: Know more about the team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a professional baseball team that is a member of the National League (NL) West division in Major League Baseball (MLB). The team has a rich and storied history, with roots that go back to 1883 when they were established in Brooklyn, New York as the Brooklyn Dodgers.

After moving to Los Angeles in 1958, the Dodgers became one of the most successful teams in MLB history. They have won 7 World Series championships, 24 National League pennants, and 9 division titles.

Some of the most iconic and memorable players in MLB history have worn the Dodgers uniform, including Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Steve Garvey, Orel Hershiser, Clayton Kershaw, and Cody Bellinger, among others.

The Dodgers have also been recognized for their innovative approach to baseball. They were one of the first teams to embrace the use of analytics and have been at the forefront of sports science and technology in recent years.

The team’s approach to player development has also been praised, with many top prospects rising through the Dodgers’ farm system ranks.

