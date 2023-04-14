How Did Steven Tougher Pass Away? An Unidentified Man Stabbed Steven Tougher In A Restaurant

A father who was just days away from expecting a new kid has been revealed as the NSW Ambulance paramedic who’d been fatally stabbed while making his morning coffee run to McDonald’s.

Steven Tougher Was Stabbed

Toward the end of their night shift on Friday morning, Steven Tougher, 29, and a coworker drove into the Queen St, Campbelltown, diner parking lot in Sydney’s southwest. As Mr. Tougher was being stabbed multiple times in the abdomen at around 5.30 am, the paramedics called NSW Police with a code one distress call.

Steven Tougher’s Personal Life

Only last year did Mr. Tougher receive his paramedic license. It is believed that he was working on documents when he was viciously attacked. Only five weeks after Mr. Tougher wed his bride Madison in the middle of March, he tragically passed away. Just before the arrival of their newborn baby, he was set to begin his paternity leave.

The Suspect Of Steven Tougher’s Mishap

According to reports, police responded to the emergency call on Friday within minutes, and Mr. Tougher was taken to Liverpool Hospital where he eventually passed away. Homicide investigators spent the day questioning a male, 21, who was detained at the scene. Late on Friday night, he was charged with slain, and he was denied bail to reappear in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Fundraiser For Steven Tougher’s Family

To assist her and their damaged family, her coworkers have set up a GoFundMe for Mr. Tougher’s widow. According to the fundraising, Madison will give birth to her second kid soon. Any money earned on this platform can be used to help Madison and her family through this incredibly trying time. After four hours, the fundraising had raised more than $51,000. The family of Mr. Tougher has asked for privacy.

