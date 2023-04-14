Drake Bell, a Troubled Nickelodeon Star, has been Reported Missing and is Deemed ‘Endangered’ by Authorities

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was certified “safe” on Thursday after being reported missing. Here is a summary of what occurred, who the 36-year-old is, and what he has been doing since becoming a star of Drake and Josh.

Why is Bell Now Making Headlines?

Bell, a former child star who debuted in supporting roles in Jerry Maguire, Seinfeld, and Significant Fidelity before appearing regularly on Amanda Bynes’ The Amanda Show in 1999 and featuring in Drake and Josh starting in 2004, was wanted by the Daytona Beach police force in Florida on Thursday morning.

That programme continued till 2007, and he also performed the theme song and contributed to the soundtrack.

The agency said on Facebook, “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.” His last known location on April 12, 2023, just before 9 p.m., may have been nearby Mainland High School. He should be driving a 2022 grey BMW. He was believed to be in danger and missing. Please call Detective Jayson Wallace if people know where he is or have any information.”

Yvette Nicole Brown, one of Bell’s former co-stars, requested assistance identifying him.

However, around three hours after their original need for assistance, authorities provided an update, which Yahoo Entertainment confirmed: We can vouch for Mr Bell’s safety, and that law enforcement officers are in communication.

Even after Josh and Drake, What does Bell been Doing?

Professionally, he continues to release songs, most recently an album this year. He voiced Spider-Man in computer games and TV shows and acted in live-action versions of the animated sitcom The Fairly Odd Parents. He first appeared as his most well-known character on series like iCarly and Zoey 101 and then as himself on reality shows like Cupcake Wars and The Challenge: Champs vs Stars.

Bell has had personal setbacks, much like many other former child stars. He allegedly began outpatient drug addiction therapy in January. People stated then that Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, his son’s mother, had been separated for months.

Past Interactions with Police Enforcement:

He was jailed twice for DUIs, and a previous girlfriend, actress Melisa Lingafelt, accused him of verbally and physically assaulting her, prompting a friend of hers to contact the authorities. Bell refuted the accusations as “a mistaken quest for more money or fame.”

Then, in June 2021, Bell was accused of trying to endanger children and spreading inappropriate material for children after, according to the prosecution, he “developed a relationship” online with a teen and sent her “inappropriate digital messages,” which culminated in a December 2017 concert in Cleveland, Ohio. A lady, then 19, said that she met Bell when she was 12 and that he sexually attacked her many times when she was 15.

She added in 2021, when giving her victim impact statement, “He was such an essential component of my childhood, and in coming back, he destroyed my life.” I am unwilling to see him in my dreams, so I would not say I like going to bed every night.

Bell first entered a not-guilty plea before amending it as part of a plea agreement to guilty. He said that he had been ignorant of the girl’s age and that they had had no sexual contact.

He was given 200 hours of community service to complete and two years of probation before being released from prison in July 2021. He posted about the occurrences on social media two months later.

