Who is Rylan’s new partner? Why is Rylan divorcing his husband?

Rylan Clark is a American professional British broadcaster and model.

Rylan Clarke participated in “Signed By Katie Price” as a contestant in 2011 and was the runner-up.

In 2012, Rylan Clarke participated in the show “The X Factor” as a contestant and finished in 5th place.

Rylan Clarke worked as a model for “John Bishop’s UK” in 2010.

Rylan Clark is well-recognized as the presenter of “This Morning” (2013–2019, 2022), Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side (2013–2018), and “Big Brother’s Bit on the Side” show.

Rylan Clark is appears in the “Eurovision Song Contest” (2018–present), “Celebrity Gogglebox” (2019–present), and “The One Show” (2019–present).

In 2023, Rylan Clarkappears as presenter in “The Big Eurovision Party” and as a co-host in the “Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Handover and Allocation Draw” show.

Rylan Clark also acted in the “Stella” and “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” films.

Is Rylan Clark Married?

Many fans of Rylan Clark are still confused whether Rylan is still married or not.

Rylan Clark was married. The marital status of Raylan Clark is divorced. Rylan Clark husband is Dan Neil.

Rylan Clark got engaged to housemate Dan Neil on Big Brother 14 in episode 2014.

On 7 November 2015, Raylan and Dan got married. After 6 years of marriage, it was announced on 27 June 2021 that, the couple separated and got divorced after some time.

How tall is Rylan Clark?

Rylan Clark’s ral name is Ross Richard Clark. Rylan Clark’s height is 1.93 m. Rylan Clark’s age is 34 years.

Rylan Clark’s birth date is 25 October and his birth year is 1988. Rylan Clark was born to Linda Clark in Stanford-le-Hope, United Kingdom.

Rylan Clark has a brother whose name is Jamie Clark. Rylan Clark did his studies at Coopers’ Company and Coborn School in Upminster, East London.

Who is Rylan’s new partner?

According to the sources, Rylan Clark is in a relationship. Rylan Clark’s new partner is Declan Doyle.

Declan Doyle is a reality star as well as an influencer. He starred in Celebrity X on the Beach. From Essex, Declan Doyle is a hairdresser, model and musician, formerly a member of the band NVS.

Why is Rylan divorcing his husband?

Rylan Clark reveals the reason his marriage ended – that Rylan Clark was unfaithful to Dan Neil “years ago”. Rylan decides to tell Dan Neill in May 2021, leading to the break-up of Rylan’s six-year marriage.

Rylan Clark Speaking at an event in London, Rylan told the audience that he had suffered two heart failures amid the breakdown of his six-year marriage.

