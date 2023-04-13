Who Is Commandant Hux In The Mandalorian? Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian Adds Another Gleeson to the ‘Star Wars Family

Brian Gleeson made his debut in a part that may become significant. The Mandalorian felt like it finally got back on track with Episode 7, which put all the pieces together for where the story is going and revealed a hidden threat to both Mandalore and the galaxy.

Episode Explanation:

The episode featured the return of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, the show’s main antagonist from the second season. It was revealed that he had been collaborating with a group known as The Shadow Council, a covert organization of Imperial officers and remnants operating throughout the galaxy and continuing to support fascism even after Emperor Palpatine’s death aboard the second Death Star.

One member of this Shadow Council, Commandant Hux, maybe someone we are already familiar with—at the very least, we know his name. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because General Hux, played by Domhnall Gleeson, the pompous and snide villain from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has a rivalry with Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. The characters are not the same person; Commandant Brendol Hux is the father of General Armitage Hux, who first appeared in The Force Awakens. Additionally, Brian Gleeson, Domnhall’s brother, plays Brendol in a clever casting choice. The sons of Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson also happen to be both actors. Commandant Hux was seen working diligently on what was known as “Project Necromancer,” which appeared to involve cloning, according to the scene. The question is: Was this the story’s beginning, given the plot lines that somehow lead to Emperor Palpatine’s reappearance in The Rise of Skywalker?

Who Is Commandant Hux In The Mandalorian?

Although Brendol Hux has been a part of the Star Wars universe for some time, this is his first live-action appearance. The trilogy of books called Star Wars: Aftermath, which followed the events of Return of the Jedi’s Battle of Endor, featured the character for the first time. In the end, Armitage and Phasma—another character to appear in the sequel trilogy—killed Brendol’s son because of the cruel treatment he received from Brendol. With Phasma serving as his bodyguard, Brendol was poisoned and killed after she betrayed him and joined Armitage. On April 19, the third season’s final episode was only on Disney.

