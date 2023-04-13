Who is Ben Shepherd’s wife at 47? How long has ‘Good Morning Britain’ Presenter Ben Shephard been married?

Ben Shepherd is a notable British television presenter and journalist.

Ben Shepherd is currently working for ITV.

Ben Shepherd is well-recognized as the main presenter on the defunct breakfast programme “GMTV”.

Ben Shepherd is also known as the co-host of the “Good Morning Britain” ITV breakfast show.

Ben Shepherd has hosted game shows such as Tipping Point (2012–present), The Krypton Factor (2009–2010), and Ninja Warrior UK (2015–present).

In 1998, Ben Shepherd made his television debut as a presenter with the show “Control Freaks”.

In 2006, Ben Shepherd worked as a reporter on the show “All-Star Cup”.

Ben Shepherd appeared in many shows as presenter and co-presenter such as UEFA Champions League, Dancing on Ice Friday, Rod Stewart: One Night Only, Dancing on Ice Exclusive, This Morning, Entertainment Today, The Xtra Factor, and more.

How old is Ben Shepherd?

Ben Shepherd’s real name is Benjamin Peter Sherrington Shephard. Ben Shepherd’s age is 48 years. Ben Shepherd’s date of birth is 11 December 1974. Ben Shepherd was born to his parents in Epping, United Kingdom.

Ben Shepherd’s height is 1.77 m. Ben Shepherd has two siblings- Toby Shephard and Alex Shephard. Ben Shepherd his studies at Chigwell School, an independent school and the University of Birmingham. Ben Shepherd’s nationality is British and English.

How long has Ben Shephard been on Good Morning Britain?

Ben Shepherd is best known as the co-presenter of the TV show “Good Morning Britain”. Ben Shepherd works in this show since 2014.

Ben Shepherd’s first show came on 28 April 2014. Ben Shepherd currently hosts the show “Good Morning Britain” on Thursdays and Fridays with Susanna Reid (Thursdays) and Kate Garraway (Fridays).

Ben Shepherd has been hosting the show “Rugby X” on ITV4 since 29 October 2019.

Who is Ben Shepherd Wife?

Ben Shepherd is a married man. Ben Shepherd wife is Annie Perks Shephard.

Ben Shepherd and Annie Perks married on 25 March 2004.

The two met when they were students at The University of Birmingham. There Annie Perks studied Philosophy and Annie Perks was the head of the Philosophy and Epistemology Society.

Ben Shepherd and Annie Perks have two children, Sam Shepherd and Jack Shepherd.

Ben Shepherd and Annie Perks have been married for 19 years. The couple is still together.

