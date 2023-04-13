What’s the latest Harlan Crow death news? Is he dead or alive

Real estate developer Harlan Crow passed death news goes viral over the internet. On this page, we’ll learn more about Harlan Crow; keep reading.

Harlan Crow serves as the chairman of Crow Holdings; Crow Holding a famous American real estate developer company. This company was founded by his father, Trammell Crow, and he is serving as the company’s chairman.

The company counted as a primary donor to Republicans and some social causes. According to news reports, around $5 million was donated by the company to the Republican campaigns and conservative groups.

As per the latest report, the company was again in the news after gifting to Clarence Thomas, Supreme Court Justice. This page will explain why Crow’s death news circulated so fast.

Harlan Crow: Truth behind the trending death news

The death news of a famous real estate developer went viral over the internet in the last few days. However, this news has no truth; Harlan Crow is alive and living a happy life. Many users are trying to search about Crow’s death, but according to our research, there is no truth in the death news of Harlan’s death; all information is spreading without any facts.

In the past few months, many celebrities also faced this type of situation when their news of death suddenly went viral. Crow was in the information now because of a link between him and Clarence Thomas. This is another controversy between both of them.

So, eventually, some people posted over social media about death, while some users also posted that both passed away.

Harlan Crow: Dead or Alive

There is no truth about Harlan Crow’s death news, but the news of his death is confusing everyone now. Crow is still alive, and ongoing information about his death is fake. Crow Holding is a real estate company founded in 1948 by his father. At present, he is the CEO of Crow Holdings.

If we look at his interests, he is a collector of historical artefacts, and it is crystal clear that Crow is currently busy in his professional life. His art collection included famous artists, including Claude Monet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

Now his name is linked with Justice Clarence Thomas, and this news circulating all over the internet.

