Is Viggo Mortensen still married? Who is Viggo Mortensen married to now?

Viggo Mortensen is a popular Danish-American actor, producer, director, writer, and musician.

In 1985, Viggo Mortensen made his acting debut with the “Witness” film.

Viggo Mortensen be work as an actor director, producer, and writer in “The Dead Don’t Hurt” upcoming film.

In 2022, Viggo Mortensen appeared in the “Crimes of the Future” and “Thirteen Lives” films.

Viggo Mortensen is famous for his work and role in the Carlito’s Way (1993), The Indian Runner (1991), Crimson Tide (1995), The Portrait of a Lady (1996), Daylight (1996), G.I. Jane (1997), A Perfect Murder (1998), Psycho (1998 remake), and more.

How tall is Viggo Mortensen?

Viggo Mortensen’s age is 64 years. Viggo Mortensen’s full name is Viggo Peter Mortensen Jr. Viggo Mortensen’s birth date is 20 October and his birth year is 1958.

Viggo Mortensen was born to Viggo Peter Mortensen and Grace Gamble Atkinson in Watertown, New York, United States.

Viggo Mortensen’s height is 1.8 m. Viggo Mortensen did his studies at St. Lawrence University.

Who is Viggo Mortensen Wife?

Viggo Mortensen’s marital status is divorced. Viggo Mortensen wife was Exene Cervenka. She is a famous singer.

Viggo Mortensen and Aksin Cervanka met in 1986 on the set of the comedy “Salvation!” Happened in the show.

Viggo and Exene got married on 8 July 1987.

Viggo Mortensen’s wife, Exene Cervenka, has given birth to their first child, Henry Mortensen.

Viggo Mortensen and Exene Cervenka separated in 1992 and divorced in 1997 after ten years of marriage.

Is Viggo Mortensen with Ariadna Gil?

Yes, Viggo Mortensen with Exene Cervenka.

Viggo Mortensen started a relationship with Spanish actress Ariadna Gil in 2009.

The couple is still together after 13 years. Viggo and Ariana are managing their relationship very well that’s why their relationship has been going on for so long.

Viggo Mortensen Dating History

Viggo Mortensen had many relationships before and after marriage.

After divorcing his wife, Viggo Mortensen had relationships with Josie Bisset in 1997, Donita Sparks in 1998, and Lola Schnabel in 2004.

Viggo Mortensen dated Christina Rosenwinge in 2008. In 1997, Viggo Mortensen was linked with Gwyneth Paltrow, but Viggo Mortensen did not confirm it, after which the rumor remained a rumor.

