Is Tisha Campbell Married? Who is Tisha Campbell in a relationship with?

Tisha Campbell is a famous American actress as well as a singer.

Tisha Campbell is well-known for her role as Janet Marie “Jay” Kyle in the “My Wife and Kids” (2001-2005) television series.

From 2022 to the present, Tisha Campbell appears in the “Uncoupled” television series.

In 2023, Tisha Campbell appears in the “Act Your Age” and “Name That Tune” television series, and “Every Breath She Takes” movie.

Where is Tisha Campbell born?

Tisha Campbell’s full name is Tisha Michelle Campbell. Tisha Campbell’s date of birth is 13 October 1968. Tisha Campbell’s age is 54 years.

Tisha Campbell was born to Mona Campbell and Clifton Campbell in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States.

Tisha Campbell’s height is 5 feet 4 inches. Tisha Campbell has two siblings- Tiara Campbell and Jermaine Campbell. Tisha Campbell did her studies at Newark Arts High School and Washington Academy of Music.

Who is Tisha Campbell Husband?

Tisha Campbell’s marital status is divorced. Tisha Campbell husband was Duane Martin. He is also a famous American actor.

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin married on August 17, 1996.

Tisha Campbell gave birth to Duane Martin’s two children – Jane Martin, born on August 8, 2001, and Ezekiel Jar Martin, born on September 8, 2009.

Tisha Campbell has split from Duane Martin after 21 years of marriage.

In February 2018, Tisha Campbell filed for divorce from her husband, Duane Martin.

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin’s divorce became final in December 2020.

Is Tisha Campbell in a Relationship?

As of now, Tisha Campbell is not in any relationship. Tisha Campbell is single.

Tisha Campbell is not dating or in a relationship after divorcing her husband Duane Martin.

Tisha Campbell was in a relationship with Christopher Reed many years ago. Tisha Campbell was also linked with Lenny Kravitz but Tisha Campbell did not confirm the same after which it remained a rumour.

Tisha Campbell Movies and TV Shows

In 1977, Tisha Campbell made her acting debut with “The Magnificent Major” short film.

In 1987, Tisha Campbell made her telvision debut with the “Rags to Riches” series.

Tisha Campbell is famous for her work and role in the Martin, Rita Rocks, The Protector, Dr. Ken, Outmatched, and nside Job television series.

Tisha Campbell acted in many movies such as The Me Nobody Knows, Heart and Soul, Another 48 Hrs., House Party 2, House Party 3, Down to Earth, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Lemonade Mouth, The J Team, and more.

Tisha Campbell appeared in many tv shows, including The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Getting Personal, Intimate Portrait, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Everybody Hates Chris, Legends of Chamberlain Heights, and more.

