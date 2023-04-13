Is Duane Martin in a Relationship? Who is Duane Martin Wife?

Duane Martin is a popular American actor. Duane Martin is well-known for his role as Robert Jame in the “All of Us” (2003-2007) series.

In 2022, Duane Martin appeared in the “Real Husbands of Hollywood — More Kevin, More Problems” and “Bel-Air” television series.

How tall is Duane Martin?

Duane Martin’s age is 57 years. Duane Martin’s birth date is 11 August 1965. Duane Martin was born to his parents in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

Duane Martin’s height is 1.78 m. Duane Martin did his studies at New York University. Duane Martin’s nationality is American.

Duane Martin played NCAA Division III basketball at NYU. In 1989, Duane Martin signed with the New York Knicks in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as an undrafted free agent. Martin was soon cut and never played in the NBA again.

Who is Duane Martin Wife?

Duane Martin was married. Currently, Duane Martin’s marital status is divorced.

Duane Martin wife was Tisha Campbell.

Tisha Campbell is a former “Martin and My Wife and Kid”s star

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell married on 17 August 1996. The couple has two children – Ezekiel Jarr Martin and Xan Martin.

In February 2018, Tisha Campbell filed for divorce from Duane Martin. After 22 years of marriage, the couple ended their relationship and separated.

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell’s divorce became final in December 2020.

Duane Martin Movies and TV Shows

Duane Martin is famous for his work and role in the Out All Night, Getting Personal, All of Us, The Paul Reiser Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The New Edition Story, and L.A.’s Finest television series.

In 1991, Duane Martin made his television debut with the “Against the Law” series.

In 1992, Duane Martin made his film debut with the “White Men Can’t Jump” film.

Duane Martin acted in many movies such as Down Periscope, Any Given Sunday, Above the Rim, Fakin’ da Funk, Deliver Us from Eva, The Seat Filler, Scream 2, The Inkwell, Ride or Die, Sister Code, Mutiny, and more.

