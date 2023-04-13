Is Carole Simpson married? Who is Carole Simpson husband?

Carole Simpson is an American notable news anchor, broadcast journalist, and author.

Carole Simpson is well-recognized as the the first African-American woman to anchor a major United States network newscast.

After Carole Simpson graduated, he began working in radio at WCFL in Chicago, Illinois, and later, at WBBM.

Carole Simpson went on to work for Chicago’s WMAQ and NCB News in 1975, Later became the “first African-American woman to anchor a major network newscast at WBBM”.

Carole Simpson joined ABC News in 1982 and anchored the weekend edition of World News Tonight from 1988 to October 2003.

In 1982, Carol Simpson of Virginia became the first black woman to moderate a debate between Bill Clinton, George HW Bush, and Ross Perot.

That same year, Carole Simpson won the “Journalist of the Year Award from the National Association of Black Journalists”.

Carole Simpson is worked as a former member of the “Radio Television Digital News Foundation Board of Trustees”.

Carole Simpson left ABC News in 2006 to teach journalism at Emerson College, Massachusetts, in Boston and teaches at the college as of 2019.

In 2010, Carole Simpson’s autobiography, Newslady, was published by Authorhouse.

How old is Carole Simpson?

Carole Simpson’s age is 82 years. Carole Simpson’s birth date is 7 December and her birth year is 1940. Carole Simpson was born to her parents in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Carole Simpson did her studies at Hyde Park Academy High School, The University of Iowa, and University of Michigan. Carole Simpson’s nationality is American.

Who is Carole Simpson husband?

Carole Simpson is a married woman. Carole Simpson husband is Jim Marshall.

Carole Simpson and Jim Marshall married in 1966. The couple have a child whose name is Mallika Marshall.

Carole Simpson and Jim Marshall have maintained their marriage relationship well for so many years, due to which the couple is still together.

Carole Simpson did not reveal much about her married life, due to which very few details are available about Carole Simpson’s husband and children.

