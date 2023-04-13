Ana Cabrera is a American peofessional television journalist. From 2013 to 2022, Ana Cabrera worked as a anchor and reporter for CNN.

Ana Cabrera’s last broadcast on CNN aired on December 22.

On April 10, 2023, Ana Cabrera began anchoring the 10 am hourly block of MSNBC Reports.

After completing her high school, Ana Cabrera worked at the Spokane, Washington NBC affiliate KHQ-TV.

Ana Cabrera returned to her hometown to work as a morning news anchor at KMGH-TV Channel 7 News in Denver.

In 2013, the morning team was given the Associated Press TV and Radio Association’s annual Mark Twain Award for Best Morning Show Broadcast.

In 2013, Ana Cabrera joined CNN as a correspondent in Denver. Ana worked for CNN’s investigative team.

Ana Cabrera was announced in March 2017 as the anchor of CNN’s Weekend Edition of the CNN Newsroom, succeeding Poppy Harlow.

Ana Cabrera covers many stories such as the unrest in Missouri in the aftermath of the shooting death of Michael Brown, Ferguson, immigration, the Unite the Right rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, marijuana legalization, and the 2017 London Bridge attack.

Ana Cabrera took over as anchor of CNN Newsroom’s one-hour weekday afternoon slot in May 2021.

Reportedly, on December 1, 2022, Ana Cabrera was expected to join the CNN network and join NBC News. Two weeks later, Ana Cabrera confirmed:- “My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I’ve had at CNN to serve our viewers and to work alongside extraordinary journalists … But after nearly a decade at CNN, I’m making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities.”

Is Ana Cabrera CNN married?

Ana Cabrera’s viewers and her fans want to know about her love life and married life. Many fans have a question- Is Ana Cabrera CNN married? Who is Ana Cabrera husband? Is Ana Cabrera still married?

Ana Cabrera’s fans are searching in the internet world about Anna Cabrera’s husband and are engaged in digging out his information. Let me tell you that Anna Cabrera is married. She is still with her husband.

How old is Ana Cabrera?

Anna Cabrera’s age is 40 years. Anna Cabrera was born to Ronald Cabrera and Judith Cabrera in Denver, Colorado, United States. Anna Cabrera’s birth date is 13 May and her birth year is 1982.

Anna Cabrera has four siblings- Angelina Cabrera, John Cabrera, Nathan Cabrera, and Matthew Cabrera. Anna Cabrera did her studies at Washington State University. Anna Cabrera’s nationality is American.

Who is Ana Cabrera husband?

Ana Cabrera fans will be happy to know that Anna is a married woman. Ana Cabrera’s husband is Benjamin Nielsen.

Ana Cabrera and Benjamin Nielsen married a few years ago. The couple has two children but their names are not available. Ana Cabrera and Benjamin Nielsen are still married.

Read Also:- Jah Shaka’s Death and Obituary: The Zulu Warrior Is No Longer Alive