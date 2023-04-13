On April 6, Katie Cotton, who filled in as Apple’s VP of Overall Correspondences for a long time prior to leaving in May of the year 2014, died. According to her obituary, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and close friends.

What Do We Know About Katie Cotton?

Cotton quickly established herself as one of the market leaders in public relations and marketing when she joined Apple in the year 1996, shortly after Steve Jobs’ return to Apple. She was instrumental in shaping Apple’s correspondence strategy and the organization’s culture of mystery.

Cotton was well-known for her fierce control over how the media depicted Mac, and she was also the gatekeeper for Steve Occupations, Macintosh’s late chief and benefactor.

Apple told Bloomberg in a statement that they were deeply saddened by Katie’s death and that she was a unique person who made numerous commitments throughout her two decades at Apple.

In the post, they also said that they were thinking of her loved ones and everyone who worked with her. Katie has been with Apple for the past 18 years, while Kristin Huguet Quayle is Apple’s current vice president of worldwide communications.

As Christopher Breen, a contributor to Macworld, wrote about Cotton’s retirement in the year 2014, the relationship between Cotton and Apple largely overturned public relations.

Since retiring to spend more time with her family, Cotton had been volunteering with local community organizations to promote mental health education for children. Her survivors include her life partner, Jim Wells, as well as her children, Ethan and Isabelle Mimeles.

About Katie’s Major Contribution to Apple

Katie was elevated to the position of vice president of communications at Apple in the year 1996. She held that position until she retired in the year 2014, when she helped develop the company’s media strategy and coordinated groundbreaking launch events. She worked in the background as a promoter for Macintosh’s image and is notable for safeguarding Position from hurt as his wellbeing disintegrated.

About two years after Jobs’ replacement as CEO, Tim Cook, Cotton left the company. During her tenure at the company, Apple made one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of technology by rising from near-bankruptcy to the world’s most valuable business.

In an online obituary, her family stated that she passed away “peacefully” on April 6 and is “recognized as one of the most remarkable women in public relations and marketing in technology.”

