A beloved Atlanta basketball coach Charles ‘Chuck’ Johnson dies after trying to save a teen in Florida

Charles ‘Cuck’ Johnson, a beloved basketball coach and an Atlanta teen, died during saving children from drowning over spring break. An Atlanta teen saved four lives but lost his and a family friend’s lives. Let’s see what happened with the basketball coach and how this tragic incident occurred, keep reading.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Johnson: What happened to him

Famous basketball coach Johnson died to save three children caught in the intense Florida current. Now the whole Atlanta community is in deep sorrow after the death of Johnson. A basketball coach died to save a junior at Maynard Jackson High named Bryce Brooks. Both died in this tragic accident.

Four children are dragged into the Florida currents, and Teenagers dove into the water to save them. This incident happened in Florida’s Escambia County, near Pensacola. The basketball coach and the teen lost their lives in this tragic event. This region is near the state line with Alabama. According to the reports, coach Chuck tried children from strong Flordia current, while another side Brook family claimed their son was called for assistance.

Charles ‘Chuck’ Johnson: Know more about basketball coach

He worked as a basketball coach for the “Healthy Lifestyle, Healthy Kids”, a non-profit group which tried to stop obesity in childhood. Johnson has founded “Healthy Lifestyle, Healthy Kids” for forty years.

According to one friend of Johnson, “He was the driving force behind the basketball team. He coached too many groups during his career. He has a very pleasing personality and always tries to bring out the best in the team members.

One of his friends and HLHK’s founder, Jabari Kings, said, “I received a call informing me that he drowned. Furthermore, I was aware that he was in Florida. He usually practices with us at that time of night, so that’s why he wasn’t there—that, and just shock,”

GoFundPage set up for the family of the teen Bryce Brook:

To support the family of Brook family, a GoFundMe page has been set up. The good thing is that the target of $75,000 was suppressed, and till Wednesday morning, around $83,000 has been raised.

The GoFundMe page posted the statement:

“On April 6th, loved members of our GYTO community, Shivy and Crystal Brooks, suffered the tragic loss of their son Bryce and a close family friend. Bryce, 16, was a selfless young man with passion and love for life.

Bryce was victim to a strong ocean current in Florida after his heroic action of jumping into the ocean to save a group of younger children from the wind. Bryce’s actions helped to save several lives. We can not even begin to understand the incredible impact this has had on their family, friends, and loved ones but we know the power of this community.

Our GYTO community hurts for Shivy and his family as they navigate through this heartbreaking time and many of you have asked how to help. We know the power of this community, the power of your prayers, and the power of your service and impact.

Please consider making a donation to support the Brooks family during this time. Every donation can make an impact on this GYTO family member who needs us now more than ever.”

Netizen’s reaction to this tragic incident:

Courtney Synmone C. Ellis

As a mama, this would be a hard pill to swallow. You can’t protect your own kids so mine had to do it and now you get to go home with your kids but mine will have grass growing on top of them? Nah! FLIPSIDE, it feels good to know you raised such selfless kids but dang!

Mark Irabor Jr.

No parent should ever have to leave this world before their kids, hopefully they can find peace knowing they raised amazing men that were willing to sacrifice their life to save others.

Taka Ryann

RIP to True Heroes 🙏🏾

The ultimate sacrifice to save lives 💔

Bless them and their families

Read Also: The 22-year-old Amaya Chenot was tragically killed after being hit by a tow truck in Fresno