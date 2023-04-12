Who is Sarah Parish Husband? Is Sarah Parish still married to James Murray?

Sarah Parish is a British professional actress. Sarah Parish is famous for her work and role in the Trollied, Bancroft, and Peak Practice television series.

From 2019 to the present, Sarah Parish appears in “The Cockfields” television series.

From 2020 to the present, Sarah Parish appears in the “Industry” television series.

How old is Sarah Parish?

Sarah Parish’s age is 54 years. Sarah Parish was born to Bill Parish and Thelma Parish in Yeovil, Somerset, England. Sarah Parish’s date of birth is 7 June 1968.

Sarah Parish’s height is 1.74 m. Sarah Parish has two siblings- Julie Parish and John Parish. Sarah Parish did her studies at the local Preston School and Yeovil College.

Sarah Parish also attended Yeovil Youth Theatre. Sarah Parish’s nationality is American.

Who is Sarah Parish Husband?

Sarah Parish is a married woman. Sarah Parish husband is James Murray.

Sarah Parish and James Murray married on 15 December 2007 in Hampshire.

Sarah Parish announced on her 40th birthday in January 2008 that she was pregnant with her first child.

Sarah Parish gave birth to a daughter, Ella-Jayne, with Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome. In 2009, she died.

Sarah Parish gave birth to their second daughter, Nell Murray, on 21 November 2009.

Sarah Parish and James Murray are still married.

Sarah Parish Movies and Tv shows

In 1994, Sarah Parish made her film debut with “The Bill” television series.

In 1998, Sarah Parish made her film debut with the “Middleton’s Changeling” film.

After that, Sarah Parish acted in many movies such as The Holiday, Bad Apples, Parting Shots, You, Me and Him, and The Wedding Date.

Sarah Parish also appeared in many television series, including Babes in the Wood, Brotherly Love, Cutting It, Hearts and Bones, Monkey Trousers, Mistresses, The Pillars of the Earth, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, The Keith & Paddy Picture Show, Medici and more.

Read Also:- The late Dwayne Haskins’ wife files a civil lawsuit against the 14 people.