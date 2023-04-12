Who is Metallica’s Frontman James Hetfield’s New Girlfriend?

James Hetfield has been spotted with his baffling new sweetheart on her Instagram account. Fans have been murmuring with energy as they estimate who she could be and their relationship.

Who is James Hetfield?

James Hetfield was born in Downey, California, on 3rd August the year 1963. He was the third of Cynthia and Virgil Hetfield’s four children. His mother was a light opera singer, and his father drove trucks. James’ young life was a difficult one, as his folks’ marriage was pained and his mom fought the disease, dying when he was only 16 years of age.

As the lead singer, rhythm guitarist, and co-founder of the legendary heavy metal band Metallica, he is well-known all over the world. However, a lot of people are unaware that a man who is devoted to his family and values his wife and children is the person behind the intense, hard-hitting music.

Who is James Hetfield’s New Girlfriend?

The news that James Hetfield had a new girlfriend recently surfaced online. Adriana Gillett is the name of his new girlfriend, according to people close to James. The couple has been together for a while and has been posing together to improve their lives. James Hetfield, frontman of Metallica, was seen posing with a woman and hugging and kissing her. James appears to have a new girlfriend, and they appeared to be very happy and touching.

Through an Instagram account, the couple’s first photos were leaked online. As per her, the photographs were first shared by Adriana Gillett herself, however, she then made her record private. Nonetheless, even though there isn’t anything official issue about James Hetfield and his new sweetheart, the accompanying photographs are a confirmation of Hetfield’s new relationship. On a beach, Adriana Gillett and James Hetfield were spotted. They were hugging one another while sporting white outfits.

About James’s Family and Ex-Wife

In the latter part of the 1990s, Hetfield and Francesca Tomasi began dating. In a ceremony attended by fellow Metallica members and other musical luminaries, the couple wed in the year 1997. Francesca, who is originally from Argentina, has worked as a customer for movies and television shows, making her an accomplished professional.

The tabloid website has been informed that James Hetfield and his wife Francesca Hetfield filed for divorce earlier this year in their home state of Colorado.

Moreover, James and Francesca are parents to three children: Marcella, Castor, and Cali Cali, their eldest child, was born in the year 1998 and learned to play the guitar and piano as her father did. Castor, their lone child, was born in the year 2000. He is musically inclined as well, having played the drums with his father on stage. Marcella, the eldest of the Hetfield children, is an accomplished equestrian who was born in the year 2002.

