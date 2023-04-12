Who Is Aaliyah Kikumoto? Find Out Everything About Aaliyah Kikumoto

When cameras were trained on Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm at the 16th tee box at Augusta National with Aaliyah Kikumoto in the backdrop, the Texas Tech cheerleader got a lot of attention while watching the 2023 Masters with her dad over the weekend. “Somehow I feel in love with somebody I can only see for 15 seconds,” reads the caption of a 15-second TikTok video that zooms in on the Colorado resident.

All About Aaliyah Kikumoto

Aaliyah Kikumoto attends her school’s pom squad and is a Colorado resident. She completed her high school education at Rock Canyon. Together with her father, Texas College students recently attended the event that was held in Augusta. She finally decides to accept the name “Masters Girl” for herself. She also posted some images to her Instagram account, which has the username @aaliyahkikumoto. People who want to follow her on Instagram can do so. She has effectively built herself a sizable fan base on social media despite being only 20 years old.

She joined Instagram in 2019 and published her first post on June 28, 2019. She has accumulated 15,000 followers as of right now. In addition to that, she is currently in the news due to her recent attendance at the Augusta National golf tournament. With cameras concentrated on Spanish golfer Jon Rahm and American Brooks Koepka at the 16th tee, she appeared on television screens. Although the movie is only 15 seconds long, it nonetheless received a lot of attention and prompted people to learn more about the subject.

Aaliyah Kikumoto’s Parents

Her mom and dad, Charles Kikumoto and A.J., welcomed her into the world in the United States of America. The mom and dad of Aaliyah have also made headlines after the latest golf tournament. Although not many details about her parents are available, her father has a Twitter account with the identity @CharlesKikumoto, where anyone can follow him. He has been using Twitter from the year 2018 and is frequently active there. Aaliyah’s mother, A.J., also has a Twitter account and is listed as the CEO of the Queen Publishing Agency in her bio.

