What Happened to Danny Schur? What Happened to the Composer and Producer from Winnipeg?

Danny Schur, a well-known composer and producer from Winnipeg, died on Monday, April 10th, 2023, at 56. His death shocked the Canadian theatre and the whole business since Schur was a significant character in the profession. As a true artist who believed in the unifying power of song and theatre, Danny made substantial contributions to the Canadian musical and theatrical industries.

Danny Schur: Who Was He?

Danny Schur was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1965. Music has always significantly influenced his life since he was born and raised in a musical household. Schur began playing the piano at the age of four, and by the time he was a teenager, he was writing and arranging music. He continued his education in music at the University of Manitoba, where he honed his abilities as a composer and producer.

His Musical Background:

His music career took off as he created music for theatre plays in the 1990s. Danny composed music for various Winnipeg musicals, including “Strike!” a musical on the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike. The space was a financial and critical success, eventually becoming a feature picture. Schur’s success with “Strike!” led to other possibilities, and he went on to create music for many other stage works, including “Prairie Nurse,” “The Golden Age,” and “Innocence Lost: A Drama About Steven Truscott.” Moreover, Danny, well-known for his passion and dedication to the theatre, produced and directed many of these plays.

Schur was a talented musician and composer in addition to his theatrical skills. He published numerous original music albums, such as “Tragic Magic,” “Echoes,” and “Rise and Shine.” He is also renowned for composing tunes that blended jazz, rock, and pop, as well as his clever lyrics and captivating melodies.

What Happened to Danny Schur?

He had surgery and chemotherapy but could continue producing music and theatre for a while. Danny Schur died on Monday after a long battle with brain cancer.

AI Simmons was the first to report Danny Schur’s death, and he also wrote a touching tribute to him, adding, “The Winnipeg General Strike musical Strike! and its film version, Stand!, were both written by composer and producer Danny Schur, who died away on Monday from brain cancer.” Danny was a reliable friend and colleague. Danny was a trustworthy friend and coworker. Danny was the engineer at Sunshine Studios when We recorded most of our “Truck I Got From Moe” CD.

