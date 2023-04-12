‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown announces her engagement to Jack Bangiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is a 19 years old famous British actress and producer.

Millie Bobby Brown is well-recognized for her role as Eleven in the “Stranger Things” Netflix science fiction series.

Recently, British actress Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to her boyfriend Jack Bangiovi, after a relationship of two and a half years.

Millie Bobby Brown announces her engagement via Instagram with a lyric from Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover.’ “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍” pic.twitter.com/orH5hTOY1A — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2023

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19, posted a photo with her boyfriend Jack Bangiovi saying, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want them all.”

An engagement ring is visible on actress Millie Bobby’s finger. Jack Bangiovi added a white love heart emoji at the end of his post.

Jack Bangiovi is a popular actor of 20 years and is best known as the son of the notable singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Singer Pixie Lott commented on Millie Bobby’s post, “Omg!!!

Actor Jack Bangiovi shared two pictures of himself and Millie Bobby on his Instagram account and wrote – “Forever”.

The announcement follows speculation on social media a few weeks ago that the couple was engaged.

In June 2021, Millie Bobby Brown introduced Jack Bangiovi to her followers with a photo of herself posted on her Instagram, the pair later shared the picture.

Apart from this, Millie Bobby Brown also described Jack Bangiovi as his “partner for life” in a post and shared many pictures together.

Millie Bobby Brown will be seen in the “Damsel” and “The Electric State” upcoming films.

Read Also:- Who was Damian Charmant? Pompano Beach 18-year-old has been arrested for shooting two people