Know About Tennis Player Madison Keys’ Weight Loss Journey

Maddison, a professional tennis player, has recently made headlines for being open about her weight loss journey.

Who is Madison Keys?

Madison Keys is a well-known American tennis player who was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on 17th February of the year 1995. When she was just four years old, she began playing tennis, and she quickly demonstrated a talent for the sport.

Due to her tennis talent, Keys became one of the youngest professional athletes ever when he turned 14 years old in the year 2009. She made her leap forward in the year 2015, arriving at the elimination rounds of the Australian Open and breaking into the main 20 in the WTA rankings.

Moreover, Keys also reached the US Open final in the year 2017 and was defeated by Sloane Stephens and the same year, she also made it to the French Open semifinals.

All through her profession, Madison has set up a good foundation for herself as a strong and forceful player known for her large serve and forehand. Madison has a high positioning of number 7 in the world and has won four WTA titles in singles.

Keys is well-known for her charitable work outside of the court. She has collaborated with a number of charitable organizations, one of which is FearlesslyGirl, which encourages young women to be brave and confident.

About Madison Keys’ Weight Loss Journey

Madison disclosed that, despite working to reframe her mindset and approach to the game, she has previously struggled with self-doubt and negative self-talk. She talked about how she found balance and overcame the intense pressure to be a certain body type to succeed in tennis in a recent interview.

Keys said that in order to be a good tennis player, she was constantly told by people that she needed to lose a little weight and look a certain way to meet the standards.

She added that she had a hard time finding her way, and it took her a long time. Keys tried to emphasize a well-balanced diet and found a workout routine that she actually liked, taking a more practical approach to her health and fitness. In tennis and beyond, Madison is contributing to the reduction of the stigma associated with mental health and body image through her vulnerability and openness.

Madison Likes To Have a Healthy Lifestyle

Keys has also made it clear that she is dedicated to maintaining a well-balanced physical and mental lifestyle. Keys often share a few bits of knowledge about her wellness and health routine and furthermore, she recently shared that she works out with a personal trainer to stay in shape and increase her agility and court endurance.

Her workouts typically incorporate agility drills, strength training, and cardio. Madison also pays close attention to her diet, consuming a lot of protein, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats to fuel her body. She discourages restrictive eating habits and fad diets and stresses the importance of eating a varied and balanced diet.

