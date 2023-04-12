Rick Lagina is a popular American television personality as well as a producer.

Rick Lagina is well-recognized for his work in The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down (2015), The Curse of Oak Island (2014), and Ancient Aliens (2009).

As a producer, Rick Lagina produced 77 episodes of “The Curse of Oak Island” television series, from 2015 to 2023.

From 2020 to 2023, Rick Lagina produced 28 episodes in the “Beyond Oak Island” television series.

In addition, Rick Lagina worked on two episodes in the “Ancient Aliens” TV series from 2017 to 2019, and one episode in “The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down” TV series in 2020.

As a television personality, Rick Lagina appeared in 14 episodes of the “Beyond Oak Island” television series and 7 episodes of “The Curse of Oak Island” television series from 2020 to 2022.

How old is Rick Lagina?

Rick Lagina’s age is 71 years. Rick Lagina was born to his parents in United States. Rick Lagina’s birth date is 25 January and his birth year is 1952. Rick Lagina’s nationality is American.

Rick Lagina has a brother whose name is Marty lagina. Rick Lagina is the uncle of Marty Lagina’s children- Alex Lagina and Maddie Lagina. Rick Lagina did his studies at the University of Michigan in 1982.

How much is Rick Lagina’s Net Worth?

According to the caknowledge.com, Marty Lagina’s net worth is around $110 Million. Rick Lagina has earned his income from his television career. Rick Lagina earns around $100,000 per episode (not sure). Rick Lagina acts in 20 episodes per season. Rick Lagina receives around $2 million per season.

Is Rick Lagina married?

Rick Lagina’s fans like him very much for his work and Rick Lagina’s fans want to know many things related to his personal life and married life like Is Rick Lagina in a relationship? Is Rick Lagina Married? Who is Rick Lagina Wife?

But let us tell you that Rick Lagina is a married man. Rick Lagina also has children.

Who is Rick Lagina Wife?

Rick Lagina’s marital status is married. Rick Lagina wife is M Olivia Lagina. She is also known as Margaret Olivia.

Rick Lagina and Margaret Olivia married many years ago. The couple spent their whole life happily together. The couple still married.

Rick Lagina and Margaret Olivia have two children, in which a daughter Maddie Lagina and a son Alex Lagina.

