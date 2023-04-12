Is Ms. Rachel married? Who is Ms. Rachel Husband?

Ms. Rachel’s real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso. She is a popular American YouTuber, educator, social media personality, and songwriter.

Ms. Rachel is well recognized for her YouTube series “Songs for Littles”. This is a children’s music series that focuses on the language development of toddlers and babies.

Ms. Rachel, along with her husband, started their YouTube channel under the name “Ms. Rachel” in 2019 in response to a lack of media resources for their son Thomas.

Ms. Rachel’s son has a delay in speaking. Thomas didn’t tell us his first words until he was two years old.

Ms. Rachel and her husband, Aaron Accurso, create a children’s songs and children’s music YouTube series that features songs like classic children’s nursery rhymes as well as original music for babies and toddlers.

It was inspired by the techniques of Ms Rachel’s son Thomas’ Early Childhood Intervention Speech Therapist, with a focus on language development milestones and inclusive content.

Rachel is also famous as Ms. Rachel on Tik-Tok. Ms. Rachel has more than 2.5 million followers on Tik-Tok by 2023. Ms. Rachel has 3.53 million subscribers on YouTube, as of 1 April 2023. As of April 1, 2023, Ms. Rachel has 2,025,147,217 total views on YouTube.

What is Ms. Rachel real name?

Ms. Rachel’s real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso. Ms. Rachel’s age is 40-41 years. Ms. Rachel’s date od birth is 1982/1983. Ms. Rachel was born to her parents in United States.

Ms. Rachel did her studies at New York University. Ms. Rachel’s nationality is American.

How much is Ms. Rachel’s Net Worth?

Ms. Rachel’s net worth is around $10 million.

Ms. Rachel has earned her income from her YouTube career. After Ms. Rachel delayed her son’s speech, Rachel began uploading songs for young children to her YouTube channel.

Ms. Rachel created educational videos aimed at getting toddlers and preschoolers talking and feeling confident in how they use their words.

Who is Ms. Rachel Husband?

Ms. Rachel is a married woman. Ms. Rachel’s husband is Aaron Accurso. He is a lyricist and pianist by profession. Aaron serves as associate music director for Aladdin on Broadway.

Ms. Rachel and her husband, Aaron Accurso, co-founded “Songs for Little Kids”.

Ms. Rachel and Aaron Accurso were inspired by their son’s bone-in dairy. Their son is skeletally delayed and is struggling to find entertaining material that will help with his language development.

