Is Clint Black still married? Who is Clint Black married to?

Clint Black is a notable American country music singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, and actor.

In 1989, Clint Black signed with RCA Nashville and released his debut album “Killin’ Time”.

Clint Black is famous for his voice and songs- “Long Cool Woman”, “Love She Can’t Live Without”, and “Been There”.

How old is Clint Black?

Clint Black’s full name is Clint Patrick Black. Clint Black’s birth date is 4 February and his birth year is 1962. Clint Black’s age is 61 years.

Clint Black was born to G.A. Black and Ann Black in Long Branch, New Jersey, United States.

Clint Black has three siblings- Brian Black, Kevin Black, and Mark Black. Clint Black’s nationality is American.

Who is Clint Black Wife?

Clint Black is a married man. Clint Black wife is Lisa Hartman Black. Lisa is also a famous actress.

Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black started dating each other in 1990.

For some time the couple pacified their relationship.

The couple got engaged shortly afterward. In October 1991, Clint and Lisa married in Katy, Texas.

In 2001, Lisa Hartman Black gave birth to a daughter, who was named Lily Pearl Black.

Clint Black lived (as of 2002) in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife and daughter. Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black are still together.

Clint Black Music Career

In 1989, Clint Black released his debut singles “A Better Man”, “Nobody’s Home”, and “Killin’ Time”.

Clint Black released some studio albums like Put Yourself in My Shoes, No Time to Kill, Looking for Christmas, The Hard Way, One Emotion, D’lectrified, and more.

Clint Black released many singles, including “Nobody’s Home”, “Put Yourself in My Shoes”, “A Bad Goodbye”, “One More Payment”, “A Good Run of Bad Luck”, “Wherever You Go”, “Still Holding On”, “When I Said I Do”, “Love She Can’t Live Without”, “Long Cool Woman”, and more.

As an actor, Clint Black also appeared in many television shows such as The Masked Singer (2020), Anger Management (2003), Wings “I Love Brian” (1993), Flicka 2 (2010), The Rutles 2: Can’t Buy Me Lunch (2002), Flicka: Country Pride (2012), and more.

