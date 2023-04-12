Is Actor Maelíosa Stafford married? Who is Maelíosa Stafford Wife?

Melissa Stafford was a notable Irish-Australian actor and director.

Actor Melissa Stafford died suddenly on 11 April 2023.

Melissa Stafford was well-recognized for his worked as an actor, co-founder, and director with the “O’Punksky Theatre Company”.

Melissa Stafford is famous for his role in the “Drop Dead Weird” (2017-2019) television series.

Melissa Stafford was well-known for his work in the Quigley Down Under (1990), The Nightingale (2018), The Fantasist (1986), and Me Myself I (1999) movies.

In 1985, Melissa Stafford made his acting debut with the “Cuirt an Mhean Oiche” movie.

Melissa Stafford will be seen in the “JB & the Mule” upcoming series.

In 2022, Melissa Stafford appeared in the “Evicted A Modern Romance” movie as The Don.

Melissa Stafford also acted in Rake, White Collar Blue, Ride Like a Girl, Bruke & Wills, Stingers, Acropolis Now, Eat the Peach, The Big Fish, and more.

How did Maelíosa Stafford Die?

News of Melissa Stafford’s death continues to emerge. Actor Melissa Stafford died suddenly on Tuesday, 11 April 2023.

The cause of the death of Melissa Stafford is not yet known. Melissa Stafford was survived by his wife, Caroline, their children, and his sister, Órfhlaith, before his death.

Melissa Stafford’s fans, relatives and colleagues were deeply saddened to hear of her death. Many people mourned the death of Melissa Stafford and many people paid tribute to Melissa Stafford through social media.

Who is Maelíosa Stafford Wife?

According to the RIP.ieh reports, Melissa Stafford was married and Melissa Stafford wife’s name is Carolyn.

Melissa Stafford has four children- Cian, Eoghan, and Benen, and Aelia.

Melissa Stafford has not shared much information about her married life that’s why there are very few details about Melissa Stafford’s wife on the internet.

Melissa Stafford’s parents were Seán and Máire Stafford. Melissa Stafford’s siblings- sisters Órfhlaith and Fionnuala, and brothers Conall and Ruairí.

