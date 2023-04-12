Colombian Women’s Rights Activist Lilia Patricia Cardozo Attacked with Acid

Lilia Patricia Cardozo, a prominent women’s rights activist in Colombia, was recently struck with acid. The attack has sparked anger across the country and highlighted the dangers activists face while promoting gender equality and human rights.

Who is Lilia Patricia?

Cardozo has long been an outspoken supporter of women’s rights in Colombia. She established the Women’s Network of the South, which promotes women’s empowerment and gender equality in the southern part of the nation. Cardozo has also led Colombia’s fight against gender violence and domestic abuse.

What happened to Lilia Cardozo?

In Neiva in southern Colombia, Cardozo was the victim of an acid attack. While she was heading out the door for work, she was attacked. Cardozo was taken to the hospital right away for treatment after sustaining severe burns to her face, arms, and body.

The attack has caused anger throughout Colombia and brought attention to the threats that advocate for women’s rights face.

According to sources, the attacker had been following Cardozo for some months. The individual was taken into custody after being arrested.

Tributes to Lilia Cardozo:

The assault on Cardozo has raised anger throughout Colombia and drawn attention to the risks that advocating for women’s rights confronts. Advocates for women’s rights have been requesting justice for Cardozo and better protection for others in the country.

The attack was denounced by President Ivan Duque, who also guaranteed the attacker justice. Duque promised to seek to end violence against women in Colombia and also asked for improved protection for women’s rights activists.

