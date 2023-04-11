Youcantfindalex aka Alex Danyel? The Tiktok star arrested for what reason

Youcantfindalex, aka Alex Danyel, a TikTok celebrity, was charged and arrested. Now the followers of Alex Danye and some other users over the internet shared their views on social media about this TikTok star. In this article, we’ll try to learn more about Youcantfindalex; keep reading.

Youcantfindalex arrested by the officials:

TikTok is a social media app that allows users to create and share short-form videos. The app has gained immense popularity, especially among younger generations, and has been downloaded over 2 billion times worldwide.

Youcantfindalex was also a content creator on TikTok, who has a huge fan following for his engaging videos. Apart from his fame, he was caught by the FBI; according to some other unofficial source, he was arrested for being involved in some criminal activity.

In the arrest operation of Youcantfindalex, U.S. Marshals, FBI, and local police coordinated a joint operation. Not details about his charges have been officially published by the authorities.

The disclosure of this information will clear more things up. Now FBI is trying to keep searching on Youcantfidndalex’s social media profiles. According to the FBI, there is a high chance that something is connected with this crime.

Youcantfindalex: Who was he

Alex Danyel is the actual name of the famous TikTok star “Youcantfinddalex”. He used the name Youcantfindalex on his social media platforms. He gained popularity for his lip-synching Videos on different social media platforms.

Let’s look at his fan base; he has over 34 million views on TikTok and over 1 million followers. Initially, he started making videos on the Vine app, but it didn’t catch the audience’s attention. Later, he grew up on TikTok. Youcantfindalex also has a Youtube channel with 200k subscribers.

His real name is Alex Danyel, and he has two sisters named Olivia and Sophia, while Tony and Jackie is the name of his parents. In 2019 he got the Shorty Award for Best TikTok Content Creator.

Youcantfindalex is a citizen of the U.S. and currently, he is 16 years old. He claimed that he was born in October 2006. Many people want to know more about his net worth; according to sources, his net worth is around $1.2 million, generated from social media.

Social media reaction: users reacted in a variety of ways

free Alex think first before doing some crazy stuff

He ain’t do nothing wrong

Your TikToks are Amazing I’m your biggest fan 😮

