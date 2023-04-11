Who was Richard NG? Cause of Death Explained

Richard Ng was known for playing comedy roles in Hong Kong films of the 1980s and 1990s.

Who was Richard NG?

Richard NG was Born on December 27 1939. Hong Kong actor Richard Ng Yiu-hon, Richard Woo, was known for his comedic performances, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s.

He passed away on April 9, 2023, after appearing in 80 films. Ng received two Best Actor nominations at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his roles in Winners and Sinners and Beyond the Sunset.

Some of the famous Hong Kong action stars he has worked with include Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Andy Lau, and Jet Li.

Richard NG Cause of Death

Richard Ng Yiu Hon passed away on April 9th, 2023. A celebrated actor who had achieved legendary status in the entertainment industry.

Ng’s family confirms his death after receiving a communication from his doctor. While the exact cause of his death has not been revealed, it is possible that his age contributed to his health complications.

On the morning of his death, Ng’s family rushed to the hospital to bid him farewell while he was hooked up to multiple tubes. The doctor attempted to revive NG, but he died after his heart stopped.

Richard NG Career

The 1980s and 1990s saw Richard playing comedic roles. His first major role was in the 1976 comedy film The Private Eyes, directed by Michael Hui, and he went on to star in several other films.

Over 80 films have been released since his debut, and he has received several awards and accolades for his work. His breakthrough role was ‘Exhaust Pipe’ in Winners and Sinners (1983) by Sammo Hung.

In 1979, he made his directorial debut with Murder Most Foul, in which he also starred and co-wrote with Wong Jing.

His roles in Winners and Sinners and Beyond the Sunset earned him nominations for the Hong Kong Film Awards’ Best Actor Award. Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, Andy Lau, and Jet Li were some of his collaborators in Hong Kong action cinema.

How did Richard NG Die?

On April 9th, 2023, renowned Hong Kong actor Richard NG Yiu Hon passed away at 83. His family confirmed the death of Ng after receiving word from Ng’s doctor.

He died of unknown causes, but his age and health issues may have contributed. It is mourned by Many that the world has lost a legendary actor.

