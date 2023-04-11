Who was Jennifer Lawrence married to? When did Jennifer Lawrence get married?

Jennifer Lawrence is notable American actress. In 2015 and 2016, Jennifer Lawrence is The world’s highest-paid actress.

Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in the “No Hard Feelings” upcoming film.

In 2006, Jennifer Lawrence made her television debut with the “Monk” series. After that, She acted in Medium, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cold Case, Saturday Night Live, and The Bill Engvall Show tv shows.

In 2008, Jennifer Lawrence made her film debut with the “Garden Party” film.

Jennifer Lawrence acted in many movies such as Causeway, Red Sparrow, A Beautiful Planet, X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Devil You Know, The Hunger Games, Winter’s Bone, A Beautiful Planet, Dark Phoenix, and more.

How tall is Jennifer Lawrence?

Jennifer Lawrence’s height is approx 5 feet 6 inches. Jennifer Lawrence’s age is 32 years. Jennifer Lawrence’s date od birth is 15 August 1990.

Jennifer Lawrence’s full name is Jennifer Shrader Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence was born to Gary Lawrence and Karen Lawrence in Indian Hills, Kentucky, United States.

Jennifer Lawrence has to brothers- Ben and Blaine. Jennifer Lawrence did her studies at the Kammerer Middle School.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence Husband?

Jennifer Lawrence is a married woman. Jennifer Lawrence husband is Cooke Maroney. He is an art Gallery director.

Jennifer Lawrence started dating Cooke Maroney in 2018. After some time, Jennifer and Cook got engaged in February 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got married on 18 October 2019 in Rhode Island.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney lived in the Lower Manhattan area of ​​New York City and Beverly Hills, California after their marriage in 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to Cook Maroney’s first child, named Cy, in February 2022.

Jennifer Lawrence dating History

Jennifer Lawrence started dating her co-star Nicholas Hoult in 2010. Jennifer and Nicholas met on the set of the film “X-Men: First Class”. After being in a relationship for a few years, the couple parted ways in 2014 and ended their relationship.

In September 2016, Jennifer Lawrence began dating filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. Jennifer and Darre met on the set of the film “Mom”. After dating for a year, couple broke up in November 2017.

Jennifer Lawrence also briefly dated Chris Martin and they parted ways in 2015.

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence started dating Cook Maroney and later got married.

