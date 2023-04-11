Who is Debby Ryan married to? Are Debby Ryan and Josh Dun still married?

Debby Ryan is an American professional Actress as well as a singer.

Debby Ryan is famous for her role as Bailey Pickett in “The Suite Life on Deck” (2008–2011) series.

In 2023, Debby Ryan works in the “Velma” television series and “Shortcomings” film.

From 2022 to the present, Debby Ryan work in “The Resort” television series.

How old is Debby Ryan?

Debby Ryan’s age is 29 years. Debby Ryan full name is Deborah Ann Ryan. Debby Ryan’s date of birth is 13 May 1993. Debby Ryan was born to Sandy Popp Ryan and Chris Ryan in Huntsville, Alabama, United States.

Debby Ryan’s height is approx 5 feet 5 inches. Debby Ryan has a sibling whose name is Chase Ryan. Debby Ryan’s nationality is American.

Who is Debby Ryan Husband?

Debby Ryan is a married woman. Debby Ryan husband is Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun.

Debby Ryan dated Josh Dun from May 2013 to September 2014. On 31 December 2019, Deb and Josh got married in Austin, Texas.

As of March 2023, Debbie and her husband Josh live in Columbus, Ohio. Yes, Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are still married.

Debby Ryan Movies and TV Shows

In 2006, Debby Ryan made her television debut with the “Barney & Friends” series.

In 2007, Debby Ryan made her film debut with the “Barney: Let’s Go to the Firehouse” film.

Debby Ryan is well-known for her role and work in the Jessie, Kristin’s Christmas Past, Sing It!, Insatiable, and The Suite Life Movie television series.

As a singer, in 2011, Debby Ryan released her debut single “We Ended Right”.

Debby Ryan also works on other songs “Hakuna Matata”, “Deck the Halls”, “Best Year”, “We Got the Beat”, “Made of Matches” and more.

Debby Ryan acted in many films like Secret of the Wings, The Longshots, Muppets Most Wanted, The Opening Act, Spin Me Round, Life of the Party, Rip Tide, Night Teeth, and more.

Debby Ryan appeared in many television series, including Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, The Suite Life Movie, Private Practice, Wizards of Waverly Place, Zeke and Luther, Hannah Montana, The Coppertop Flop Show, and more.

