Brandy Howard is a popular actress, producer, and writer. Brandy Howard is well-recognized for her work and role in Julie & Brandy: In Your Box Office (2010), Pandemic (2007), McBride: The Chameleon Murder (2005), and Automatic (2005).

Who is Brandy Howard husband?

Brandy Howard’s fans are very interested to know about her husband. Brandy Howard fans have some questions about Brandy’s married life- Who is Brandy Howard husband? Is Brandy Howard still married?

Brandy Howard is a married woman. Brandy Howard husband is Kavan Reece.

Brandy and Kavan married on June 8, 2007. The couple has been in a married relationship for 19 years.

The couple is still together. But Brandy has not shared much information about her husband and children.

How much is Brandy Howard net Worth?

Brandy Howard has a net worth of around $5 million. Brandy Howard earned her income from her acting career. Brandy Howard has acted in many films. In addition, Brandy Howard has produced and written.

How many movies and tv shows has Brandy Howard been in?

In 1999, Brandy Howard made her acting debut with the “It’s Like, You Know…” tv series.

In 2003, Brandy Howard second appeared in the “Just Shoot Me!” tv series.

Brandy Howard also wrote, “Fashion Police” (2012) and “Julie & Brandy: In Your Box Office” (2010) tv series.

As a producer, Brandy Howard produced “Funn Girls” (2015) and “Julie & Brandy: In Your Box Office” (2010) tv series.

Brandy Howard acted in many movies and tv shows such as Untold: This is My Story, Angelino Heights, Mockingbird Sings, Skirtchasers, Roomies, McBride: The Chameleon Murder, The Neighbors, Life on Liberty Street, It’s Like, You Know…, Life on Liberty Street, Pandemic, The Neighbors, The Soup, and more.

