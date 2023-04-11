Who Exactly is Macio Dorrington? How did the Well-Known Halifax Musician Die?

Macio Dorrington (Macio D), a well-known Halifax guitarist, died on April 10, 2023.

Macio Dorrington, Who Was He?

The Fabulous Pontoona Brothers is a Canadian musical group based in Nova Scotia, and Macio Dorrington was a member. Macio was a native of Nova Scotia, living until his death.

He has played an essential part in the sound and evolution of the Fabulous Pontoona Brothers band for the last 22 years and counting. Mark, called Apollo Pontoona, performed the guitar for about 20 years in several musical enterprises. Macio has been a significant component of their sound and progress over the two years, in addition to playing with Mark, alias Apollo Pontoona, for 20 years.

What Happened to Macio Dorrington?

Famous Halifax musician Macio Dorrington passed away suddenly while resting. On April 10, 2023, a confirmation of his demise got made. He died at 39, leaving behind his family, friends, and bandmates, who will miss him.

In a recent social media statement, the Fabulous Pontoona Brothers expressed their grief over the “tragic passing of our music brother, mentor, and friend.” Macio Dorrington, often famous as Macio Bootytap, passed away suddenly on Saturday while sleeping. Macio has played many musical endeavours with Mark, as Apollo Pontoona, over the past 20 years and has been a crucial part of our sound and progress for the past two years. He is irreplaceable despite his immeasurable absence. We shall grieve together before choosing how we will move forward.

Macio Dorrington Died as a Result of the Following Causes:

The untimely death of The Fabulous Pontoona Brothers’ beloved musical brother, mentor, and friend has left them inconsolable. Macio Dorrington, better known as Macio Bootytap, died suddenly on Saturday at 39. Macio Dorrington passed away. However, the exact cause of death is still unknown. There is no information on Macio Dorrington’s cause of death. Several people told his family how much they loved him and expressed their sympathies.

