James Bennison: Who Was He? Obituary: Founder of Stockport Basketball Club

On Monday, April 10, 2023, James Bennison, the founder of the Stockport Basketball Club, died unexpectedly. The King’s School in Macclesfield is where he finished his secondary school. He lived and passed away in Stockport, the place of his beloved.

What Happened to James Bennison?

James Bennison, a Brinnington Secondary Modern School teacher and the founder of Stockport Basketball Club, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 10, 2023.

He was born in March 1931. Jim just turned 92 years old. Brinnington Secondary Modern School teacher and creator of the Stockport Basketball Club, for which he received an MBE. Jim Bennison’s daughter, Anne Bennison, broke the heartbreaking news on Facebook.

What was James Bennison’s Name?

Jim Bennison was considered a basketball legend who influenced the lives of many young basketball players over his career.

He was a former teacher, head of the year, and evening school administrator at Stockport MBC. Jim studied art and design at Loughborough College. The King’s School in Macclesfield is where he finished his secondary school. He lived and passed away in Stockport, the place of his beloved.

Stockport Basketball Club was Founded by:

James Bennison MBE founded the Stockport Basketball Club. Jim was an art teacher who loved athletics and was introduced to basketball while teaching at Brinnington High School during a training session. Jim was a fixture in Stockport basketball for more than 60 years.

He founded a basketball club at the school in 1963. The Stockport Basketball Club, originally known as the Brinnington Lapwings, was created and ran out of the school’s tiny gym on Brinnington’s Lapwing Lane.

Jim was a member of Brinnington, which then became Stockport Louvolites, Stockport Lapwings, and finally, the present Stockport Basketball Club. The Louvolites’ women’s team won several Cup Finals and Division One League titles. Jim was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2013 for his achievements in basketball.

Funeral Rites:

His family will announce the specifics of James Bennison's funeral ceremony and obituary later.

